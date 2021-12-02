Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace @ WNY Book Arts Center

2021 is the year for holidays markets and events in Buffalo. It seems as if holiday fever is spreading far and wide, and everyone is jumping onboard with the cheerful (and very local oriented) gift-giving movement.
In previous years, WNY Book Arts Center has held a weekend-long holiday marketplace. The event has been so well-received that this year, the organization has decided to host an event series throughout the entire month of December (on Thursdays and Saturdays).
Shop a collection of 20+ artist pop ups over the month of December.
This year’s Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace series will feature a litany of “artist market happy hours,” accompanied by some of the city’s most beloved vendors, including Community Beer Works and Tipico Coffee.
For anyone looking for a more enriching gift for a friend or a loved one, this market is the perfect opportunity to pick up handmade goods, such as housewares, knitwear, jewelry, hand-printed greeting cards and posters, and other artist made gifts. Visitors can also explore the Book Arts Shop, as well as the various galleries and studios. Participating Artisan Vendors are as follows:
Ashley Messana Jewelry
Eat Off Art
Radiant Janes
Pie & Scone
Nathan Deganis Librera
Rusterior
thexstitchxbitch
femme fatale
Papercraft Miracles
NestingDoll
CryBaby Cross Stitch
GoodForm Jewelry
Aspen House Press/ Soft Propaganda Pillo
Papertales
Gretchen Cole Jewelry
Bookmarks & Breadsticks
Rose and Mags Country Mile
OC Ceramics
CrowBiz
Joyfulenergy Jewelry
Mandala Art by Rebecca Lynn Butera
Gadra illustration
Jess Brass Art
Bookmarks & Breadsticks LLC
Swallow Arts
468 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203
(716) 348-1430
