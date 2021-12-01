KRAMPUSNACHT includes a Krampus Procession down Hertel Avenue

Generally, the holidays are a time to celebrate the merry, the good, and the light, while honoring folkloric figures such as Santa Claus. But there are plenty of traditions that veer off from the more mainstream, jovial rituals, such as paying respects to the legendary mythological European yuletide ghoul known as Krampus. This horrific half-man, half-goat demon is mainly responsible for ensuring that children behave themselves during the holiday season. Lore has it that naughty children might end up being dragged to hell by the devilish anthropomorphic figure… so you better be good, or else!

As a way to offer a different take on the holiday season, Revolution Gallery is teaming up with The Merry Shelley, to host Krampusnacht – an event that includes a live procession (or Krampuslauf), an art exhibit of Krampus artwork, and live music.

Celebrate and take part in KRAMPUSNACHT – the night when Krampus (the horned helper to Saint Nicholas) comes to visit…

“We are encouraging people to join the procession, attend the art opening, and stay for the live music! Our friend Anthony Brown is a Krampus aficionado,” said gallery co-owner Maria Pabico LaRotonda.

“Anthony creates incredible Krampus masks that he carves out of wood – very old European tradition. He and his wife Cyd Cox approached Revolution Gallery about having a bigger Krampus celebration than the one the gallery had last year – and we thought that was a great idea. Since last year was limited to 20 people at the gallery at any given time, we were excited to have a larger event this year, and do it safely. We decided that this one should include a procession – or Krampuslauf. That would mean having a parade of participants dressed as Krampus (or Krampus-esque costumes). We thought asking our friends The Merry Shelley to start the procession at their places was ideal!”

KRAMPUSNACHT!

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Presented by Revolution Gallery / The Lounge at Revolution Gallery with Anthony Brown and Cyd Cox, and The Merry Shelley

KRAMPUSLAUF (Krampus Procession) | 5:00pm to 6:00pm

GRUß VOM KRAMPUS 2021 (“Greetings from Krampus”) Art opening reception: 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Live Music by The Vores and Pauline and The Perils | 9:00pm to midnight

The Merry Shelley | 1122 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 | (716) 370-1215

Revolution Gallery | 1419 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 | (716) 322-7656

KRAMPUSLAUF – The Procession

This celebration begins at The Merry Shelley – Meet there in your Krampus finest at 5:00pm to enjoy drinks and specials (especially their selections of absinthe!) in their dark and beautiful space. The Krampus Procession leaves from there at 6:00pm – led by Saint Nicholas (aka Justin Rowland – Soul Butchers’ lead singer). The procession will head down the street to Revolution Gallery, complete with switches, bells, lanterns, and horns. GRUß VOM KRAMPUS 2021 (“Greetings from Krampus” ) Group Exhibit Opening The Krampus group exhibit opening reception starts at 7:00pm – new artwork created specifically for this show by national and local artists. Participating artists – John Arnold, Jonathan Bishop, Thea Duskin, Barry Fitzgerald, Stacey Lechevet, Joel Menter, Harry Michalakeas, Dylan Pilley, Charlie Powell, Erin Ruffino, Think Suicide Studios, Nora Thompson, Tara Bystran Sasiadek, and Kelly Vetter. Revolution Gallery unveils a new Krampus art installation (designed by artist Sarah Hemingway) – it is a perfect opportunity to take a pic with Krampus. “Black Xmas” countdown boxes (designed by artists Maria Pabico LaRotonda and Sarah Hemingway) will be made available at Revolution Gallery and The Merry Shelley. THE MUSIC – DJs and Live Bands DJ Dr Wisz will be spinning his vinyl selections from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, followed by Live Music by The Vores, and Pauline and the Perils in the Lounge area of Revolution Gallery.

Lead image (L-R): Artwork by Harry Michalakeas; Anthony Brown carving a Krampus mask; Artwork by Barry Fitzgerald