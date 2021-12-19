Jemal Wants to Save Great Northern

Douglas Jemal continues to amaze. The Washington, DC-based developer has announced he wants to see the landmark waterfront structure saved and wants to lead that effort. Meanwhile, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo has obtained a temporary restraining order preventing the emergency demolition of the 1897 structure. Jemal has a strong track record of restoration and adaptive reuse project in Washington, DC and elsewhere. In Buffalo, he has become a savior by tackling a few of the city’s largest real estate projects including reenergizing the Seneca One complex, reuse of the former police headquarters on Franklin Street, repurposing of the Statler’s upper floors, redevelopment of the Simon Electric properties, rescuing the Hyatt from foreclosure, and is likely to take on the Hotel Henry and has expressed an interest in taking on the Central Terminal. Jemal told The Buffalo News: “It’s a magnificent building. I have tackled a hundred times worse than that.

“If ADM wants to sell the building, I will buy the building and preserve and stabilize that building. ADM has a ready, willing and able buyer.”

He also has shown leadership on the preservation front:

“These silos are Buffalo’s monuments. Those are our monuments,” Jemal said.

“I’m sick and tired of people taking advantage of Buffalo and taking the magnificent architecture the city has and destroying it,” he added. “Not on my …. watch.”

Jemal will be joining the Campaign for Greater Buffalo and others hoping to delay any demolition work by owner ADM, buying time for engineers to carefully analyze the structure. He expressed an interest in teaming with Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Local 36G on their interest in creating a union hall and museum space in the complex.

State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward this afternoon signed a temporary restraining order preventing the emergency demolition of the 1897 elevator. The Campaign for Greater Buffalo had filed suit against the City of Buffalo and the Archer Daniels Midland Milling (ADM) to block the demolition. The judge’s prohibition of demolition extends at least to Wednesday, at which time the parties will appear before a yet to be assigned judge.

