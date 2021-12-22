As a way to spend some quality time outdoors during the holiday, without traveling far from home, my friend signed up to rent one of the Igloos @ The Ice. Similar to what we’ve seen at Tappo Restaurants, Canalside has now created a winter wonderland escape for people participating in ice skating activities. The clear bubble-style igloos are the perfect place to gather with friends, while creating a comfortable homebase.

The igloos are a great idea for birthday parties, reunions, holiday gatherings, etc.

“We had the time of our lives,” said my friend, Sarah Bohn, who rented one of the igloos with seven of her girlfriends. “Renting the igloos is the way to go. Honestly, with eight friends, it cost just about the same if we were all going to rent skates and buy hot cocoa. With the igloo, the skate rentals are included, and so is a thermos of hot cocoa. Plus, we had someone drop the skates right off to the igloo, and they even exchanged a couple of wrong sizes super quick. It saved us so much time, because the lines to rent ice skates can get pretty long. It was nice to have a homebase while we were skating – a place to warm up, keep our belongings in, and hang out with friends. It was also perfect to have a place to put on our skates and take them off again, with a heater, table, chairs, etc. We all felt like kids again. There are only three igloos at this point – my suggestion is that you reserve one on the earlier side (around 6:30pm), because it can get pretty crowded down there. When we left 90 minutes later, there was a huge line to rent skates – something that you never have to worry about then you reserve an igloo. It was amazing to see so many people enjoying themselves down at Canalside in the wintertime. We can’t wait to go do it all over again!”

“Get cozy and warm yourself up in one of our three heated, transparent geodesic dome igloos at The Ice at Canalside! These igloos accommodate up to 8 individuals and offer a cozy, intimate space to warm up and relax while enjoying a brisk Buffalo winter day of ice skating, curling, ice bumper cars and more.” – Canalside

Pricing:

$199 for 8 people | 90 minutes

What’s included:

90 minutes in an exclusive heated space with seating for up to 8 individuals

Admission and skate rentals for up to 8 skaters

Complimentary hot cocoa (no outside food and drinks are permitted in the igloos)

Click here for further details