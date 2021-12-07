Holiday Market Alert: The Queen City Traveling Market @ The Barrel Factory

The Queen City Traveling Market is heading to The Barrel Factory this holiday season. If you haven’t experienced one of these traveling markets, this is the perfect opportunity to do so – The Barrel Factory was made for these types of pop-up events.

As for the Queen City Traveling Market, not only does is feature local, artisan, and eclectic goods, it also supports a wide range of makers, including WNY farmers. Their goal is to keep dollars circulating locally, instead of sending money out of the state/country. By doing this, we naturally support each other, as the small business community is the backbone of Buffalo.

The market is always free, and occurs in a new location each season.

Attendees to the market will find locally sourced goods that include delicious handmade food, such as pierogi, popcorn, jam, pickles, and sweets. There will also be apothecary goods, paintings, jewelry, unique vintage clothing, and locally made tea, tinctures, and wine.

Founded during the pandemic by the owners of Snowy Owl Kombucha & Tea, Fresh Fix, and Buffalo Artisan Food Traders, the Traveling Market has become a mainstay in the maker community.

“Our goal is to bring local goods to many beautiful and interesting WNY locations, which so far has included the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, Seneca One Tower, The Barrel Factory, Becker Farms, and Larkinville.” – Queen City Traveling Market

The upcoming holiday market will be collecting donations for the WNY Food Shuttle, as a way to give back to those in need during the season of giving.

The Queen City Traveling Market

A Celebration of Giving and Gifting: Food Drive + Holiday Market + Food & Drink

Saturday, December 12 and Sunday December 13, 2021

Noon-6 pm, each day

The Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St, Buffalo NY 14204 (Old First Ward)

Free to all, with ample free parking available

Facebook Event Page