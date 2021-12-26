Hambone Express is a huge success, despite the pandemic.

While most people are hunkering down throughout the Christmas season, there are still plenty of volunteers making the rounds throughout WNY, to make sure that everyone is taken care of.

Each year, the Buffalo City Mission hosts its Hambone Express event that sees volunteers deliver hot meals to families in need, starting on Christmas Day. This year, over 2,500 festive ham dinners (with all the fixings) were delivered across WNY, to those who are considered elderly, shut-ins, and impoverished.

Hambone Express marks the latest in the City Mission’s engagement during the holiday season, which follows November’s ‘Turkey Express Contactless Event,’ which delivered more than 4,500 meals to the poor and homeless across Western New York.

This herculean feat was done despite the mounting fears of covid. All of the volunteers were trained in ways to best avoid the spread of the pandemic. That meant that the meals were all assembled in sealable bags, for contactless pickup and delivery.

“The Hambone Express is an important event where we have the opportunity to make a difference,” said Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “In the season of giving, The Mission is proud to give back to our neighbors in need. We are grateful to all of the volunteers who helped deliver hot meals across the community this holiday.”