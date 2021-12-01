Grand Opening: Stella & Brooke Gift Studio

In conjunction with the upcoming Hertel Holiday Walk, Jessica Pearl – owner of Buffalo Airbrush Tan – will officially unveil her newest entrepreneurial creation. As a way to flex her aesthetic and retail muscle, Jessica is opening a second storefront at 1201 Hertel Avenue. The new shopping emporium is called Stella & Brooke Gift Studio.

In order to expand her business offerings during the pandemic, Jessica began to sell gift items at her airbrush studio. She did this for a couple of reasons – the retail sales helped to offset the slumping airbrushing bookings (as the entire economy took a hit), while she was able to draw upon a broader range of personal interests at the same time. The response was so overwhelming that she decided that there was an even greater opportunity for the gift side of the business to take on a life of its own.

The name Stella & Brooke comes from Jessica’s two Swiss mountain dogs.

“If it’s your passion, you can always find a way to keep it going,” says Jessica, per her ingenuitive initiative, which was born out of necessity.

On Friday, customers will get a firsthand glimpse of Jessica’s gift-giving essentials that include birthday gifts, baby gifts, wedding and hostess gifts, and Buffalo-themed merchandise.

Not only will Jessica continue her mission to source her merchandise from as many local female owned and operated businesses as possible, she also ensures that her merchandise is truly unique, and of the utmost quality.

Retail lines at Stella & Brooke Gift Studio include Barefoot Dreams apparel, Beck Bags, EMU Australia slippers, Thymes soaps, and Milkhouse Monster and Voluspa candles.

It is readily apparent that this gift store is intended to cater to those who want to be surrounded by life’s more epicurean amenities – the creature comforts that make life at home akin to a spa-like experience. The smell of aromatic candles, the touch of soft robes and slippers… what more could one ask for during the holidays and winter season?

And as a way to capitalize on the entire Stella & Brooke storefront footprint, Jessica plans to open the back section of the studio for continuing education classes and events. It’s just another way for her to expand her offerings, while providing additional resources and amenities to the entire community.

Stella & Brooke Gift Studio

1201 Hertel Ave Buffalo, NY 14216

(716) 259-9855

Instagram | Facebook