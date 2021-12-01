Good Look: Riverside Infill

Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation (BENLIC) has completed two single-family homes on formerly vacant lots on 149 and 159 Crowley Avenue in the Riverside neighborhood. The residences provide needed affordable homeownership opportunities. They are also two of the best looking new, affordable homes constructed in recent years. Onyx Global Group, a NYS Certified Minority Women Owned Enterprise (MWBE), led by Brenda Calhoun, built the new homes designed to fit in with the existing housing in the neighborhood. Onyx Global Group led the development team that included Santoro Construction Inc. and Conway & Company Architects. The $400,000 project aligns with BENLIC’s mission to return vacant and abandoned properties back to productive use in Buffalo and across Erie County and its commitment to partnering with local MWBEs.

Two-story 159 Crowley is a three-bedroom, one and a half bath residence with 1,350 sq.ft. of living space. It is listed at $179,900.

The 1,000 sq.ft. single-story residence at 149 Crowley has two bedrooms and one and a half baths. It has a $154,900 asking price.

Kiersten Minnick of Keller Williams Realty WNY is listing the properties. Offers are due by December 13 at 9 am. As an CRI funded project, qualified offers must make no more than 100% the Erie County Area Median Income adjusted for household size.