Get lost in a winter wonderland with Explore & More, Riverworks and Second Generation Theatre

Second Generation Theatre is proud to present an original musical, Once Upon A Time‘ live and in person as part of “Once Upon a Holiday” at Buffalo Riverworks on December 18th!

This is an event that the entire family can enjoy. “Once Upon a Time” is an original 40-minute musical aimed at ages 5-10, but written by parents – so yes, adults will love it, too!

Featuring Amy Jakiel, Dan Torres, Brittany Bassett, Leah Berst, and Alex Watts, this mini musical is about finding your OWN inner strength and standing up for yourself- a fabulous message for little ones cloaked in catchy tunes!

While the musical is just one component of “Once Upon a Holiday,” this event is an entire day of fun so be sure to stick around after the show for skating with your favorite ice princesses and the grouchiest green guy in town and shop the vendor village for last minute local holiday gifts. Riverworks’ restaurant and bar will be open all day!

Get lost in a winter wonderland on Saturday, December 18!

Follow your beloved fairy tale heroes as they embark on a magical musical journey in Once Upon a Time. Then watch your favorite characters as they skate and dance on ice. There’ll be a vendor village so Santa can fill his sleigh.

Saturday, December 18 
10:30am: Once Upon a Time by Second Generation Theatre
12:00pm -1:30pm: Character Skate
12:00pm -5:00pm: Vendor Village

Stop by Riverworks on December 18th from 10am until 5pm for a day that is sure to get your whole family in the holiday spirit and remind you of what’s important this season!

For any additional information, or click here to purchase tickets.


Second Generation Theatre
(716) 508-SGT0

 

Written by Liberty Darr

Liberty Darr

I am a Buffalo State student studying journalism. I love writing, art, and meeting new people. When I’m not at school or work I enjoy reading/writing poetry and watching documentaries. My favorite dynamic duo is investigative journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward. I’ve been a resident of Buffalo for quite some time and I still fall in love with something new about this city everyday.

