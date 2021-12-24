Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

GCR Audio presents: Sounds of the Season

GCR Audio has found another way to brighten our days this holiday season. The recording studio is in the process of releasing some of our favorite holiday tunes, featuring local talents. And they’ve done it in tandem with a festive yule log that you can broadcast on your TV.

Ho-ho-ho! For this year’s holiday season, the staff at GCR Audio, along with some of Buffalo’s most talented musicians, thought we would put together our own version of the Yule log for you to enjoy. So gather the family and cast this video to your TV screens to enjoy astonishing performances and the sounds of our beautiful new Yamaha C7 grand piano.

Over the next few weeks, we will be releasing the performance videos for all of these songs on our YouTube channel as well as on all platforms of social media. From everyone here at GCR Audio and all of our incredible performers: Rod Bonner, Cami Clune, Demyia_, Richie English, Grabbitz, Harry Graser, David Kane, Marcus Lolo, Kevin Urso, and Robby Takac, we wish you and your families the happiest of holidays!!

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

