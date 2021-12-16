Gamelan Music Show and Selamatan Celebration with Pak Wakidi Dwidjomartono

Who would have ever thought that Buffalo would be home to one of the most impressive sets of Javanese Gamelan instruments, and wayang kulit shadow puppets, outside of Indonesia? Thanks to a herculean effort by Nusantara Arts volunteers, board members, and executive director Matt Dunning, a 7,000 lb shipment of bronze Javanese Gamelan instruments, and collection of 207 wayang kulit shadow puppets, has arrived in Buffalo, just in time to be unpacked and assembled for a highly-anticipated performance.

“This is the first major exhibition of Nusantara Arts Javanese Gamelan music since before Covid began, and we are ecstatic to come back in style, with bronze instruments, new compositions, and a fantastic guest artist. We’re taking this opportunity to honor our new gamelan in its new home with this ‘Selamatan’ event which is a traditional celebration for friends and neighbors. Join us as we embark on a new stage in our history, and for a wonderful evening of music and culture.”

As for the event itself, it features a Gamelan Music Show and Selamatan Celebration, with special guest Pak Wakidi Dwidjomartono on Thursday December 16, 7pm, at St. John Grace Episcopal Church.

Pak Wakidi Dwidjomartono, one of the finest living Javanese gamelan musicians – highly sought after for his incredible drumming all over Central Java – will be performing. The musician is in the US on a rare visit from Indonesia. Don’t miss this opportunity to see a true gamelan master and living legend. Concert Repertoire:

Nusantara Arts will perform compositions from the traditional Central Javanese repertoire, as well as a set of three new compositions (out of 12) commissioned by Nusantara Arts during Covid and written by some of the most exciting Javanese composers now working including: I.M. Harjito, Pardiman Joyonegoro, and Ki Jungkung Darmoyo

“Selamatan: Tickets” and “HouseWarming Tickets” include a special Indonesian snack box, of sweet and savory morsels.



Covid Protocol:

All patrons must be vaccinated and masked during the performance. Please be prepared to show proof of vaccination at the door. Seating will be spread out around the venue. Unvaccinated children under the age of vaccine eligibility must be accompanied by their parents.

Pod Seating: If you want to sit with your family and friends, buy your tickets together, tickets purchased together will count as a “pod.”

Tickets available: nusantaraarts.networkforgood.com

www.nusantaraarts.com

Funding for this Performance is generously sponsored by The Cullen Foundation