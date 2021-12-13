ECHDC approves $14.8 million wetland ecosystem for Outer Harbor site

A new wetland ecosystem is on the table for Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) Board of Directors has approved the initiative, which entails a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District.

The $14.8 million project will create a wetland ecosystem for fish and wildlife in the abandoned shipping Slip 3, adjacent to Wilkeson Pointe. The project aims to partially reverse much of the severe degradation of coastal wetlands that has occurred at the hands of industrial development. Work will, in part, utilize materials dredged from the Buffalo River to develop the new wetland ecosystem, thus providing for a fish nursery and spawning habitats.

“As a city on the water, it is imperative that we restore and protect our healthy aquatic ecosystem,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “On Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, we are proud to partner with the Army Corps of Engineers on a project that will provide for a more productive, self-sustaining wetland and aquatic community for water-dependent wildlife.”

Approximately 285,000 cubic yards of sediment collected from the Buffalo River over a six-year period (an estimated three dredging cycles) will be used to create the 6.7 acres of coastal wetland habitat, according to the ECHDC. The sediment in question is considered a clean source of materials by state and federal standards.

“Nearshore placement to reestablish habitats is one of the most promising options for beneficial use of material dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of USACE Buffalo District. “Collaboration with our partners in New York State continues to help the Buffalo District identify innovative solutions and set the standard for restoring ecosystems on the Great Lakes.”

Birds, fish, and other wildlife will be provided with natural habitats, by incorporating gravel beds, rock piles, root wads, logs, and existing dock piles. A stone breakwater at the mouth of the slip will protect the site. USACE will now begin the design and specification phase of this project. A contract will be in place in summer 2022, for the construction of the stone breakwater.

“Wilkeson Pointe created a recreational destination that embraced the natural setting,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “This project builds on the success of that site by improving the natural habitat in the adjacent water. I commend the Army Corps Buffalo District and Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation for their partnership on this project. It is yet another example of how federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative investment and the New York Power Authority relicensing settlement are continuing to transform Buffalo’s waterfront.”

Project funding:

The project is cost-shared 65% Federal (USACE) and 35% Non-Federal (ECHDC). The ECHDC Board previously approved ECHDC’s portion of the project’s design costs in an amount not to exceed $451,150. Further action will be needed by the ECHDC Board to approve ECHDC’s portion of the construction costs once a final design and a construction budget are determined. The ECHDC funding amount is not to exceed $4.52 million over a 10-year period. The funding is from the New York Power Authority (NYPA), through relicensing agreements tied to the operation of the Niagara Power Project. The feasibility study for this project was funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. GLRI funding has also been secured to complete design and specification.

