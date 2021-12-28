East Side Avenues: The Nash House

You might be familiar with the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, but how familiar are you with its various components?

Thanks to the East Side Avenues initiative, we get an up close look at the historic Nash House. In the video, Terry Alford (Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission) and Sharon Holley (Michigan Street Preservation Corporation) do an excellent job of summing up the importance of the museum, but they also discuss the Nash House as one of the intertwined cultural anchors in the neighborhood.

The Nash House was the former home of Rev. J. Edward Nash Sr., who served as pastor at the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church from 1892 to 1953. It is one of the only homes of its nature on the East Side, that has not only been preserved and restored, it has been converted into a living museum in the neighborhood.

For the first time in decades, there is tangible hope for the Michigan Street Corridor, which serves as a connector between Main Street (near Canisius College) and the Buffalo River. Some day, as more crucial infill and preservation measures are enacted, this Corridor will live up to its true potential.

East Side Avenues initiative: Investing in Buffalo’s East Side, thanks to $65 million from NYS for capital improvements, with over $8 million from private funders for organizational support. Investments occur along the following four corridors – Michigan, Jefferson, Fillmore, and Bailey.