East Side Avenues: Mandella Market

Mandella Market has been a staple of the East Side since 2007. During that time, market owner Ahmed Saleh has expanded and evolved his business concept on more than one occasion – most recently undergoing the completion of a $145,000 expansion project at 272 East Ferry Street. 

In the following East Side Avenues video, Saleh discusses his role as an anchor in a neighborhood that is essentially considered a food desert. At the same time, it’s filled with hard working people who deserve to have easy access to wholesome foods, instead of relying upon the oft-inadequate corner stores for daily sustenance. 

It is businesses such as Mandella Market that are the unsung heroes of the East Side – businesses that have weathered the storm, while re-emerging stronger than ever. It is Saleh’s commitment to the market, and to the residents of the neighborhood, that has fueled the growth of the business. It just goes to show, with the right investments into the right businesses, the community benefits as a whole. 

One of the things that I love most about this East Side Avenues video series is the opportunity to learn more about the personalities behind the economic initiatives. As much as a it takes a community to rebuild neighborhoods, there are key figures (like Saleh) that are the trailblazers leading the way.

For more background, view the comprehensive East Side Plan.

