East Side Avenues: Golden Cup Coffee Company

While you may be familiar with Golden Cup Coffee Company, chances are that you are not aware of their pending accomplishments. As the coffee company has grown, so have its needs. Operating a café and a roastery has been a blessing for owners Larry Stitts and Jackie Stover-Stitts.

At the same time, the couple has been in need of a building that can offer them the potential to accommodate a growing list of demands. Fortunately, thanks to funding from Preservation Buffalo Niagara (partnering with the East Side Avenues initiative), Larry and Jackie were able to purchase an anchor building at 1362 Jefferson Avenue, which they anticipate will soon become a meeting place (and rallying flag) for the community.

After 12 years in business, Golden Cup Coffee Company is moving forward with another significant investment in the community. The restoration of the circa 1941 building, which was originally a grocery store, will afford Larry and Jackie the ability to accomplish many of their strategic growth goals.

In the East Side Avenues video (see above), Jackie states that for the first time there is a real sense that the East Side tides are finally starting to turn. It’s been a common sentiment in many of the videos that we have seen, as financial opportunities are being made available to worthy entrepreneurs who have been patiently awaiting their time to come. It looks as if many of the hopes and dreams are coming to pass, thanks to a united effort that will reap great rewards for a city that is, for the first time in decades, seeing the light. That light will lead to golden opportunities, as we are now witnessing.

Get connected: goldencupcoffee.com