East Side Avenues: Broadway Theatre

The East Side Avenues video series continues with a look into the future of the Broadway Theatre (former Sattler Theater). The building, which closed as a theater in the 1960s, is showing much promise these days, thanks to a group of people that are determined to see it back up and operational as a community treasure.

This particular East Side Avenues video features Reggie Wallace (Broadway Theatre), Michael Quinniey (WNY Minority Media Professionals), and Jessie Fisher (Preservation Buffalo Niagara), who discuss the salvation of the significant building, thanks to a grant awarded from the East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund.

Aside from the finances allocated via the East Side Commercial Building Stabilization Fund, we are also seeing – yet again – the power of the East Side Avenues initiative, which continues to fortify key commercial streets, including Michigan, Jefferson, Fillmore, and Bailey.

For more background, view the comprehensive East Side Plan.