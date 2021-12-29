Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: Touraine Apartment Building

0 Comments

A Connecticut-based affordable housing developer has purchased an historic Delaware Avenue property. Vesta Corporation bought the Touraine Apartment building at 274 Delaware for $9 million. Touraine Apartments Associates Limited Partnership was the seller.

The former Touraine Hotel opened in 1902 and was designed by Esenwein & Johnson. A four-story annex opened in 1923 and the property was converted to 104 apartments in 1982.

Vesta Corporation was created in 1998 by Steve Erie and Arthur Greenblatt. It is a leading real estate firms pecializing in the acquisition, development, and management of multi-family and senior affordable housing. Vesta has closed over $1 billion in financing for the development of more than 20,000 apartment homes in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments