Done Deal: 869 Delaware

A Delaware Avenue mansion has a new owner. Sloan Mansion LLC paid $2.133 million for 869 Delaware, a 13,864 sq.ft. mansion that is now office space and seven apartments. The seller was 2nd Floor Wish LLC.

From the listing:

Don’t miss this “Millionaires Row” money maker! First floor doctors office with 10 year lease in place along with 7 apartments on month-to-month leases. Before its current configuration, it was built as a single family home in 1885 for Buffalo businessman, William W. Sloan. Fortunately, much of the original Gilded Age detailing remains and has been restored or enhanced. The property comes with 24 parking spaces; a current Certificate of Occupancy; handicap access ramp; sprinklers on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floor hallways; sewer replacement; new water line from the street; hardwood floors, 8 fireplaces (NRTC), and beautiful natural woodwork; recently rebuilt side porch; restoration of front porch; 1st floor A/C split systems; plus much more.

Gurney Becker & Bourne had the listing. The buyer is registered to a Tonawanda address.