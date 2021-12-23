Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: 106 Michigan

A one-story Parking District building across from the casino has sold.  Interestingly-named 106 Stadium Parking LLC paid $650,000 for the 106 Michigan Avenue property.  The 9,720 sq.ft. building had been listed with Hunt Commercial with a $795,000 asking price.  Thomas Weiner and John Cook were the sellers.

SALE OR LEASE. Versatile Downtown Buffalo single story warehouse / manufacturing with parking. Strategically located near downtown and Canalside. 8600 sf industrial and 1000 sf office. Suitable for light manufacturing, storage, offices or retail. Directly across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino and within walking distance of Key Bank Center.

25 car fenced parking lot. 10 ft and 13 ft overhead doors 10 ft-14 ft ceilings 1000 sq ft office. Suitable for warehouse, offices or retail. 

