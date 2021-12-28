Construction Watch: The Riverway

Work continues at Neighborhood Health Center of WNY’s future Niagara Street location, called “Riverway.” The former warehouse/storage facility at 1569 Niagara Street is being renovated, added on to, and repurposed into a 26,000 sq.ft. healthcare facility. Outpatient services will include family and internal medicine, podiatry, OBGYN, dentistry, and various community health programs including behavioral health, dietary, and social work.

This is the medical practice’s fifth location. As a primary care safety-net provider for more than 30 years, the Center has become an indispensable medical facility for 25,000 Western New Yorkers.



The existing 12,000 sq.ft., two-story building will be doubling in size with parking provided south of the building and behind it off of West Avenue. Plans call for a vestibule along Niagara Street leading to a lobby on the north side of the building.



Paint has been removed from the existing façade which will be tuck pointed, repaired and sealed. The addition will be composed of brick and metal panels to complement the existing brick building. The project team includes Kirst Construction, Colby Development and engineering and architecture firm LaBella Associates.