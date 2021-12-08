Construction Watch: Burns Building

Give it up to Douglas Jemal- he continues to get things done. Two months after closing on the purchase of the Simon Electric properties concentrated along Ellicott Street, prep work is underway on the Burns Building, the largest of the buildings at 23 E. Huron Street.

Jemal paid $5 million for the properties under Jemals Simon LLC. Plans call for a three-phase redevelopment effort that includes up to 600 apartments if his proposal for the City’s Mohawk Ramp is selected over two others. Plans call for 400 residential units and commercial space on the Simon sites and 200 units on the Mohawk Ramp site. Ten percent of the units would be affordable. Development would occur in three phases.

One hundred and fifty units are proposed for the Burns Building and a new structure east of it at the southwest corner Huron and Ellicott streets. Phase two of the Simon property reuse plan includes 250 units along the east side of Ellicott Street north of E. Huron Street while preserving existing historic structures.