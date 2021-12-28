Celebrate 2022 with A Very Groovy New Year’s Eve

Can you believe that 2022 is just a few short days away? You know what that means! It is officially time to kiss 2021 goodbye and groove straight into 2022 with A Very Groovy New Year’s Eve celebration happening December 31st from 8:00PM until 1:00AM.

Buffalo Rising has teamed up with the Terrace at Delaware Park for a night that is sure to bring the house down with dancing, fun and entertainment! After being postponed last year due to Covid, this event is back and better than ever with the same beloved nuances plus some extra added flare (and I’m not just talking about your favorite pair of bell bottoms). Guests can expect loads of glitz and glam that is sure to send all that 2021 stress straight to funky town. This event will also bring back some of your favorite WNY acts and roaming characters in a nod to the whole psychedelic era of spy films, romance, glamour, overindulgence, and a race for world domination.

Dress to impress by debuting your most creative “spy” attire – guests are encouraged to sport anything from formal black tie to crushed velvet suits, hotel bathrobes, evening gowns, scuba gear, micro-minis and go-go boots, and everything in-between.

Aside from the costume entertainment, there will be a plethora of live music along with live art! Music will be provided by Carina and the Six String Preacher along with sounds by Superstar DJ Slobbanozzle and DJ Milk that are sure to ring in the new year with style. Live art brought to you by Madd Grafix will feature an 8ft by 16ft augmented projection mural wall.

Each guest will enjoy an open bar and food stations located throughout the two levels of The Terrace. The enclosed heated patio will be open for guests to enjoy the stunning views of Delaware Park, along with the heated patio upstairs and the outdoor area downstairs to wander outside and take in the stunning scenery of Hoyt Lake at night.

The elegant menu is hard to beat featuring:

Butler Passed Hors D’oeuvres

Crab Ravigote & Cucumber

Gulf Shrimp with Remoulade

Assorted bruschetta crostini

Nashville Chicken & Waffles

Dinner

Beef Tenderloin with Sauce au Poivre

Smoked Duck breast with butternut squash hash & ginger pear chutney.

Flat 12 Wild Mushroom Étouffée (Vegan)

Seafood Pasta with lobster sauce

Dessert

Assorted Champagne Truffles

While seating will be available, we highly encourage guests to circulate and mingle throughout the night.

To ensure safety of guests and staff, this event will require proof of COVID-19 Vaccine and ID checks will be done at the door. All staff have been fully vaccinated as well. This is a small, intimate 21+ event with an extremely limited number of tickets available, so don’t wait till the last minute to purchase tickets! This is a night that is sure to be unforgettable as we welcome in the new year in style!

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.