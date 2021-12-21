Catholic Charities announces enhanced vocational training and workforce development programs at its East Delavan Academy

A number of WNY organizations have been striving for enhanced vocational training and workforce development offerings, including Catholic Charities.

As a way to get more people back to work, in in-demand job sectors, Catholic Charities – in partnership with 716 Ministries and Trocaire College – has announced its latest short-term vocational training program, to be held in early 2022 at its East Delavan Academy. The program will provide classroom, hands-on, and soft-skills training for students ages 18 and older, pertaining to the fields of construction and technology.

“Businesses and organizations across Western New York are hiring with construction, information technology and technology jobs all in high demand right now,” said Amanda Rosario, supervisor, Catholic Charities’ East Delavan Academy. “Through the East Delavan Academy, we are able to meet the employability development needs of individuals who are out of school, unemployed or underemployed and provide them with the training and certifications that employers are looking for in potential candidates to fill these open positions.”

The schedule of East Delavan Academy’s early 2022 programs include:

Construction training begins Jan. 24. 716 Ministries is partnering with Catholic Charities to offer a 12-week, 188.5-hour work readiness program, providing soft-skills training, National Center for Construction Education & Research-certified construction core curriculum, and hands-on construction training.

For the first time, Catholic Charities is partnering with Trocaire College to offer an IT Career Jump Start program. This 200-hour hands-on, instructor-led program taught by Trocaire College faculty is designed to prepare participants for new career opportunities in Information Technology services. The program covers three areas: basic internet security, foundational IT concepts and terminology, and in-depth training in the skills necessary for a help desk or tech support position. Each of the three areas lead to internationally recognized IT certifications. The 12-week IT Jump Start program begins March 7.

The C-Tech program, which begins Spring 2022, offers hands-on technology training and nationally recognized certifications in telecommunications, network cabling for copper and fiber optics, wireless and 5G systems, along with grounding and bonding.

“I’m very grateful to have been a part of the C-Tech program,” said Donny Watkins, East Delavan Academy C-Tech course, Fall 2020. “I definitely enjoy being in this field of work and I’m excited to see where it takes me in the future.”

“We are excited to work with Catholic Charities to offer this funded tech training opportunity for individuals looking for a new career path,” said Gary Smith, Ed.D., vice president, innovation and advancement, Trocaire College. “It is a natural collaboration for our two organizations to work together to support individuals seeking transformational career development and advancement.”

All courses are taught on-site at Catholic Charities’ East Delavan Academy at 1001 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo. Tuition is free and open to all who are interested in obtaining certifications and employment in these regional in-demand occupations. Applications can be submitted at ccwny.org/eda and are due by Jan 7. 2022.

Sponsors of East Delavan Academy include Mader Construction, OSC, Danforth with additional training support provided by SUNY Erie.

Lead image: Photo by Lagos Techie