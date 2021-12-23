Buffalo’s 34th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Fireworks

With so many uncertainties surrounding holiday and New Year celebrations this year, the City of Buffalo has announced its plans to officially host an “in-person” 34th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Fireworks. The event will take place at its usual location – Roosevelt Plaza, in full view of the Iskalo Development Electric Tower. Revelers can anticipate the ball drop and a fireworks display, along with a live performance by the Strictly Hip who will be playing at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Entertainment Stage. Buffalo’s very own saxophonist Will Holton will also be back to entertain the crowds.

“Holiday traditions are important for families and children, and while we recognize things could change in the weeks to come, we are doing everything we can to prepare at this point for a great and safe New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown Buffalo on December 31st,” stated Mayor Brown. “In 2021, we overcame many challenges, but we also celebrated many triumphs. Together, we proved that in Buffalo we are a strong, proud, and resilient people who know how to band together when faced with adversity. Let’s stay on this path. As a community, we have a lot to celebrate and on New Year’s Eve, I ask revelers who plan to attend this great outdoor event to work with us by continuing to protect their own health as well as the health of their families.”

Per usual, proceeds from the Ball Drop event (sponsored by M&T Bank) will benefit the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, Inc (PAL). Last year, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

“As M&T grows and evolves, our focus on our hometown remains as strong as ever,” said Keith Belanger, M&T Bank Senior VP of Corporate Services. “We are deeply committed to Buffalo, and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is a chance to celebrate our city with hope, reflection and connection, all which couldn’t be more important as we come to the close of 2021 and ring in 2022.”

Buffalo Place Executive Director Michael T. Schmand stated, “Buffalo Place Inc. and our Board of Directors are pleased to once again partner with Mayor Byron W. Brown, The Police Athletic League of Buffalo, WKBW-TV, and Iskalo Development on the 34th Annual Buffalo Ball Drop. Thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, M&T Bank, this signature New Year’s celebration will be a fantastic kick-off to 2022 in the heart of Downtown Buffalo.”

Nekia Kemp, Executive Director for Police Athletic League of Buffalo, stated, “Buffalo PAL has witnessed tremendous growth and support over the last year, and has been able to successfully carry out the mission of providing an array of free and high-quality youth enrichment programs to thousands of children who live in the City of Buffalo and neighboring communities. I am hopeful that the great citizens of Buffalo and WNY will be able come Downtown for a very safe and festive New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration and join our exciting efforts to raise funds for an additional van that will be coming from West Herr and be utilized to deliver even more programs, goods, and services to the youth we serve during the school year and summer camp season.”

“On behalf of the Iskalo family and our dedicated staff at Iskalo Development, we are pleased and honored to be able to host the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Electric Tower again this year”, stated Paul B. Iskalo, Founder and CEO of Iskalo Development Corp. “This year’s event will mark the 34th consecutive year in which our community has joyfully come together, whether in Roosevelt Plaza at the doorstep to the Electric Tower or in our living rooms on our television screens, to celebrate our great City and to welcome in the New Year”.

The presentation of the “Countdown to 2022” HD telecast will be presented by WKBW Channel 7, a cosponsor of the Ball Drop events since the first one in 1988 – when 97 Rock offered it as a gift to the city of Buffalo. D.J. Jickster from 97 Rock will co-host the event with 7 Eyewitness News Morning Hosts Ed Drantch and Katie Morse, as well as AM Buffalo Host Melanie Camp, with Meteorologist Andy Parker’s 7 First Alert Forecast for the night. The exclusive 7 Eyewitness News Broadcast will feature an array of entertainment, highlight the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, as well as sponsors. Be sure to watch WKBW 7-ABC Live and on the 7WKBW Streaming app at 11pm on New Year’s Eve! And, to see some of the Best “Buffalo Strong” stories of 2021, join WKBW at 10pm on the 7WKBW Streaming app.

Free parking is available at nearby Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps – Mohawk Ramp and Fernbach Ramp – courtesy of Mayor Byron W. Brown, The Buffalo Board of Parking and Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps. For directions to ramps, go to bcarparking.com. All Metro Bus and rail schedules can be found at metro.nfta.com.

Click here for additional information.

Lead image courtesy Joe Cascio