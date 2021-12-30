Buffalo Eclipse: The Countdown Begins

A number of regional organizations have come together to keep us informed pertaining to eclipses. I discovered Buffalo Eclipse after a friend, Fred Jensen, mentioned that Buffalo would be “the place to be” on April 8, 2024. On that day, there will be a full solar eclipse viewable from Buffalo.

I know that 2024 sounds like a long way off, but people like Fred, and initiatives like Buffalo Eclipse, believe that we should start planning for the event now. After all, Fred told me, “The solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Western New York. I have been an advocate for this personal endeavor for about three years. I went to the eclipse in Columbia, South Carolina in 2017, and the city was packed with tourists. ‘Eclipse tourism’ is [real]. Eclipse tourism is so popular, there is a word for an eclipse tourist, an ‘umbraphile.’ We Buffalonians should be expecting and encouraging tourists to come for this eclipse.”

“A total eclipse is one of the rarest and most spectacular events in nature. During the partial phases just before and after totality, the landscape around you is transformed by eerie dim light and strangely sharp shadows. During totality, the sky becomes as dark as deep twilight, bright stars and planets appear, and the sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona, shines around the black disk of the Moon’s silhouette. Changes in temperature, winds, and animal behavior occur during the time around totality. The experience is emotionally powerful and unforgettable.” – Buffalo Eclipse

If you’re on the same page as Fred and other umbraphiles, then you will want to bookmark the Buffalo Eclipse website, where you will find information on the upcoming eclipse, as well as:

Eclipse Timing for the Buffalo Area:

The moon’s shadow will be moving from the southwest toward the northeast. Exact local times will vary depending on your location.

Partial eclipse begins a little after 2:00 pm

Totality will begin at about 3:15 pm, depending on your location

Totality will last about 3 mins and 45 secs if you are on the centerline

The farther you are from the centerline, the shorter totality will last

Sun Altitude 45 deg & Azimuth: 226 deg

Partial eclipse ends at about 4:30 pm

Overall eclipse duration: 2h 27m

It’s never too early to start planning for an event of this nature. If Fred is correct, and people travel for these rare eclipse occurrences, then Buffalo could really benefit from planning ahead.

The following organizations have been collaborating, to ensure that Buffalo is sufficiently prepared:

Buffalo Astronomical Association

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Buffalo Museum of Science

Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve

The Planetarium Association of WNY (PAWNY)

Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium

Williamsville Space Lab Planetarium