BSRA’s Open House at New Boathouse

By now, you’ve more than likely passed by the Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse – home to the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (BSRA) – on more than one occasion. Seeing the boathouse from the outside is one thing. Seeing it on the inside is another. Unless you’re a rower, the interior of the boathouse most likely remains a mystery.

If you’ve wanted to get a tour of the boathouse, you’re now in luck. On Saturday, December 11, from 8am to 11am, the community is invited to tour the facility, which is located at 405 Ohio Street, along the banks of the Buffalo River.

“We are beyond excited to finally offer tours of our new state-of-the-art boathouse to the community, and to promote all of our programs to rowers of all skill sets,” said BSRA Executive Director Hilary Epes-Oballim. “We are an inclusive facility and offer programs for everyone, so I encourage anyone with an interest in rowing to stop by.”

The 16,000-square-foot facility includes:

Four boat bays that accommodate 75 shells

A workshop area

Large locker rooms

Conference room and office

Kitchen space

A great room used for indoor training as well as events

Aside from the aforementioned amenities, the boathouse also boasts a veranda that is perfect for watching regattas.

Guests touring the facility can learn about the rental arrangements for the boathouse, as well as details regarding kayak storage. Information will also be available pertaining to Erg Workout Classes (for rowers and non-rowers of all levels), as well as BSRA’s many rowing programs:

Including BSRA Juniors, BRRC Masters, Scholastic, We Can Row (a program for female cancer survivors), Independent Rowing and more. BSRA also offers Inclusive Rowing, an adaptive program for teens and young adults, and Modified Rowing, a non-competitive recreational program for seventh and eighth graders. BSRA is also home to the Canisius High School and Buffalo Seminary rowing teams, and the BSRA Juniors has participants from numerous public schools as well.

The Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse is a lot more than simply a boathouse. It’s a place to gather along the river, celebrate the waters, enjoy the outdoors, and get healthy in the process.

For more information, please visit rowbuffalo.com, email hilary@rowbuffalo.com or call (716) 855-4618. The December 11 event is free and open to the public.

Please wear masks while at BSRA.