Brothers Restaurant and Bar is now fully operational in the former SeaBar Restaurant location at 475 Ellicott Street. After opening their take-out location on Hertel Avenue at the beginning of the pandemic, brothers Ronnie DuBose and Ramone Anderson knew that it wouldn’t be long before they would find their “perfect” dine-in restaurant.

“When we first saw the SeaBar space, we knew that it was the next step,” said Ronnie, who had been encouraging his brother to take the leap into restaurant ownership, since he moved back to Buffalo from NYC in 2019. “Ramone worked for The Cheesecake Factory for a decade before that, and was managing a location in NYC when he decided that he was going to come home. We wanted to get started, so we opened up that Hertel take-out location, but we always knew that the food was meant to be plated. After seeing the Ellicott Street location, we felt that it was the ideal spot for our American soul food concept.”

Ronnie, a self professed ‘entrepreneur by nature’ told me that he and his brother grew up on the city’s East Side, eating at places like Gigi’s, Dot’s Kitchen, and Mattie’s, all of which are closed now. So when he and Ramone decided that it was time to open their own restaurant, they knew that they wanted to pay tribute to the places that they loved. That meant that they would be whipping up plenty of southern soul food, but there would also be a concentration on serving up breakfast fare, which is why they open at 8am. From there, they transition to the lunch and dinner menu at 11:30am (until close).

“We were open seven days a week on Hertel,” said Ronnie. “Now that we’re downtown, we have reserved Sundays for special events, birthday parties, and the occasional select brunches. We just got our liquor license last week, so we’re really excited about that.”

Ramone’s prior experience cooking at larger restaurant operations such as Cheesecake Factory has allowed for the roll out of quite the menu, which includes an array of tantalizing dishes such as: Cajun salmon breakfast, seafood omelette, breakfast sandwich, sliders, over the top fried chicken, Buffalo chicken sandwich, stuffed meatloaf, oxtails over rice, mac & cheese, chicken & waffles, Cajun jambalaya pasta, salads, shrimp & grits, monte cristo, fried coconut shrimp, corned beef on rye, burgers, jerk chicken egg rolls, open face steak, fried lobster, and collard greens. Dessert items include: whole Hennessy pound cake and sweet potato pie. There’s also a kids menu, and plenty of side options.

“We’re creating a restaurant just like the places that we used to frequent when we were younger,” said Ronnie. “We found a restaurant that has provided us everything that we need to serve up this amazing food. And we’ve done it during a pandemic, which has not been easy, but I think when people find out what we’re cooking, they will understand why we’re so dedicated to the soul food restaurant concept, and to downtown Buffalo.”

Brothers Restaurant and Bar | 475 Ellicott Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 322-0084 | Facebook