The BPO’s Calendar is packed with iconic stars, soundtracks, symphonies, and Mozart!

In the midst of a very busy holiday concert season, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is also looking forward to an exciting kickoff to 2022 with a line-up of January concerts that has something for nearly every musical taste, from opera, to pops, and more.

“Returning to Kleinhans with live audiences this season has been an absolute thrill for the musicians and for me,” said Music Director JoAnn Falletta. “Our audiences have been growing larger and larger each week. We missed you all, and we have so much more in store for you in the second half of our season!”

First up is New World Symphony on January 14-15 with composer and former BPO Musical Director Michael Tilson-Thomas’s “From the Diary of Anne Frank.” Conductor Teddy Abrams will lead the BPO in a moving musical narration of young Anne Frank’s hopes and dreams for the future, to her sobering final moments. The performance will be voiced by Buffalo cantor Penny Myers. The performance will also feature Antonin Dvořák’s well-known ovation for North America, inspired by African-American spirituals and Native American music.

“I’m honored to be performing ‘From the Diary of Anne Frank’ [on the BPO’s New World Symphony program] composed by former BPO Musical Director Michael Tilson Thomas,” said cellist Robbie Hausmann. “The work is inspired by and based on the words and compassionate spirit of Anne Frank. My fellow musicians and I are looking forward to introducing Buffalo audiences to this important and moving work.”

On the weekend of January 22-23, the BPO will present Magnificent Mozart, in lieu of The Magic Flute. Their annual celebration of Mozart’s birthday features BPO principal clarinet, William Amsel, performing Mozart’s last major composition, the Clarinet Concerto, plus the high-spirited and familiar Overture to The Marriage of Figaro. Completing the program are his dazzling “Haffner” Symphony, and Tchaikovsky’s “Mozartiana,” a devoted tribute to the composer Tchaikovsky adored above all others.

“We are so disappointed that we will not be able to present our originally scheduled performance of Mozart’s Magic Flute with the SUNY Fredonia Hillman Opera program this year, but we are prepared to celebrate Mozart’s birthday in another way,” said Maestro JoAnn Falletta. “Our own principal clarinetist, Will Amsel, will perform one of my favorite works, sure to be one of yours, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A major. It was the last major instrumental piece that Mozart ever composed, and his prowess as a composer shows through its virtuosic passages and sublime second movement. We are thrilled to feature Will, who plays the concerto splendidly, along with several other works that are sure to delight our audiences. It is truly one of my favorite times of year, the time we all come together to celebrate the music of one of the greatest composers that ever lived, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.”

The last weekend of January will be packed with exciting Pops performances. On Friday, January 28, conductor Bradley Thachuk will lead the BPO in performing the music of legendary 20th Century music icon, David Bowie, alongside tribute artists Jeans n’ Classics. They will take the audience on a journey through Bowie’s work, from Starman to Under Pressure to Let’s Dance, and ultimately his last album, Blackstar.

Wrapping up the month will be an exciting pops performance of two great orchestral scores in Star Trek vs. Star Wars on Saturday, January 29, led by Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell.

“What makes BPO ‘Pops’ concerts unique? The word ‘Pops’ comes from the Latin ‘populos’—the people. We perform the music of the people,” said Russell. “This is the soundtrack of our shared American experience, from jazz, rock and R+B to Broadway and Hollywood—the BPO plays it all. We’re really looking forward to performing Star Trek vs. Star Wars in concert, including the original orchestral scores from the two greatest sci-fi franchises of all time. We’ll be performing music by legends like James Horner, Jerry Goldsmith, Michael Giacchino, and of course the incomparable John Williams, plus backstage stories, trivia, TV and movie lore, and even a visit from some of your favorite characters. It’s a thrilling concert event that’s entertaining for the entire family—one night only!”

The wide array of musical styles offers a lot for the audience members to enjoy, but it also creates a fun experience for the musicians of the BPO.

“I love the variety of music we perform at the BPO,” said percussionist Dinesh Joseph. “It keeps us musicians on our toes and it helps us connect with new and diverse audiences. In any given month, we’ll perform everything from Tchaikovsky to Duke Ellington to John Williams to David Bowie. Bringing all kinds of music to Western New York audiences is really a privilege and is truly gratifying.”

The schedule of upcoming performances with dates and times is below.

New World Symphony

with Michael Tilson-Thomas’s “From the Diary of Anne Frank”

Friday, January 14, 10:30am with complimentary coffee and donuts

Saturday, January 15, 7:30pm

Teddy Abrams, conductor

Penny Myers, narrator

Magnificent Mozart

Sat January 22, 7:30pm

Sun January 23, 2:30pm

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

William Amsel, clarinet

The Music of David Bowie

Friday, January 28, 7:30pm

Bradley Thachuk, conductor

Star Trek Vs. Star Wars

Saturday, January 29, 7:30pm

John Morris Russell, conductor

All of the above performances take place at Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets for performances can be purchased online at www.bpo.org or by calling the box office at (716) 885-5000. Current protocol requires that audience members above the age of 12 must present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask inside the venue. Youth under age 12 must present a negative test for COVID-19 or proof of vaccination.

This content is part of a sponsored series in partnership with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.