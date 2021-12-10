Big Reveal: The Railyard

A cluster of mixed-use buildings at the western edge of the Larkin District could grow if the City approves the rezoning of a 3.7 acre site. Frontier Industrial Corp. is asking to rezone the vacant parcel at 567 Swan Street from C-R (Rail) to N-1S (Secondary Employment Center) to construct a three-story mixed-use building.

Frontier Industrial Corp’s Swan Street Railyard LLC is working with Lazarus Industries on the project that would include ground floor commercial space and 58 apartments. The ‘L’-shaped building with a one-story wing is just east of AP Lofts at Larkinville, a 147-unit mixed-income apartment complex in repurposed 545 Swan Street and Seneca Street Lofts at 550 Seneca.

From the Rezoning application prepared by Schenne & Associates:

One of the objectives of the development is to build a mixed-use building that allows multiple unit dwellings, retail, medical, office, light manufacturing and warehouse uses. Instead of applying for more than a dozen zoning variances, we are recommending the property to be rezoned to N-lS (Secondary Employment Center), which allows all the proposed uses listed above.

The N-IS zone addresses mixed-use employment centers primarily located along the New York Central Belt Line. As shown on the zoning map, N-1 S would allow the parcel to blend into the surrounding zones, fit in the fabric of the neighborhood and join the revitalization of the community. We believe if we present the development plan with sufficient supporting materials and plans, we will convince the city N-lS is a better zone for the land than C-R.

The request is being referred to the Planning Board.