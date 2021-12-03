Big Reveal: 300 Niagara Street Expansion

A year after buying 300 Niagara Street, Neighborhood Health Center of Western New York is seeking to expand it. The health care provider has submitted plans to expand the building by 16,000 sq.ft. with a two-story addition along Carolina Street.

Neighborhood Health purchased the building from Kaleida Health in December 2020 for $3.05 million. The $3 million expansion project, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday.

From the project application:

The scope of this project will include the construction of an approximately 15,925 gsf two-story addition to the existing medical facility at 300 Niagara Street. The proposed addition will provide space for a dental facility and administrative facilities. To make way for the proposed addition, an approximately 3,500 gsf portion of the existing building will be demolished. The existing parking facilities are proposed to remain with no new improvements. The site is zoned N-2C Mixed-Use Center and approximately 2.3 acres of which approximately 0.2 acres will be disturbed as part of this project.

Neighborhood Health is also constructing a second clinic at 1569 Niagara Street.