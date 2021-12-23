Big Reveal: 2019 Concept for Downtown Stadium

A replacement football stadium is likely going to be built in Orchard Park, but we’re seeing what could have been constructed on a near-downtown site. Empire State Development has released a 2019 study prepared by CAAicon-Populous that examined potential stadium locations downtown and in Orchard Park and costs. The study was funded by the Bills organization.

CAAIcon completed a Highmark Stadium needs assessment, undertook a market analysis, reviewed two potential new stadium sites, created an early design for the new stadium and potential renovations to the existing facility, and prepared preliminary cost estimates.

The city site considered was a 34-acre area bound by the 190, Louisiana Street, Hamburg Street and South Park Avenue. The South Park site stadium was to include 80 suites and 62,063 seats. Cost was estimated at $1.99 billion.

Identified opportunities included:

Provides long-term stadium solution

Offers improved fan amenities including cover/ protection from weather

Significant improvements made to revenue generating areas

Synergies with other PSE downtown development

Potential to induce urban economic development between stadium and arena

City of Buffalo is a potential new public partner for football

The challenges listed for a downtown stadium included:

Construction costs and project funding

Extended schedule (92 months/2027 season)

Land acquisition (cost, time, legal, displacement)

Extensive infrastructure (roadway, pedestrian, utility, etc.) improvements

Environmental impact assessment

Cooperation/coordination between numerous governmental agencies (State, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Buffalo Sewer Authority, City, County, etc.)

Reduced tailgating opportunities

A new Orchard Park stadium on the west side of Abbott Road carried a $1.55 billion cost estimate. Renovation options for the existing stadium ranged from $458 million to $1.9 billion.