Beyond Location: A Signature Bills Stadium (and Arena)

Author: LM

There has been much talk about a new Bills Stadium and not much talk about our KeyBank Center arena. It’s all-good conversation that inspires passion in Buffalonians. It seems that almost everyone has an opinion, even the non-sports enthusiasts.

However, I don’t recall anyone discussing design. KeyBank Center is uninspiring. It’s meh.

Buffalo prides itself as being a city of esteemed architecture, arts, and culture, as well as an all-around sports city. It’s not a secret that we have a highly recognized school of architecture and planning at UB, yet so many of our local architectural firms haven’t moved much beyond what Mike Brady (Brady Bunch) would have designed 50 years ago. It’s cheap, its old, it’s boring, its uninspiring, and it’s dated even before it gets built.

How do we ensure that our publicly-funded projects are built to top design standards, as we see in similar projects in other cities?

I propose that the citizens of Buffalo and its leaders rise up and say that if Buffalo/Erie County taxes are to be used to construct a new Bills Stadium, then we need a national or international design competition… and not just for a new Bills Stadium, but to reskin the exterior of KeyBank Center.

The same would apply for a new convention center, if and when it is to be overhauled – a world class design that will define the image of downtown Buffalo for decades to come, in a positive dynamic light and pay dividends in increased tourism.

If Buffalo is going to take on a $1 billion dollar investment in our city’s new football stadium, then we should take a stand and make sure that our sports and convention facilities are nationally/internationally recognized for their forward-thinking designs.

It’s a conversation that we haven’t had… yet.