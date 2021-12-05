AVA Collective’s Holiday Pop-up

The AVA Collective is hosting its next holiday pop-up on Saturday December 11 at Resurgence Brewing Company. Not only is this a great opportunity to do some quality holiday shopping, it’s also a chance to support over 40 local vendors that will be set up on the second floor of the brewery.

The AVA Collective was founded during the summer of 2018, when three young creatives came together to establish a series of events that would help to unify and promote local creatives, makers, and small businesses.

“I work with two other Buffalo-based creatives – Veronica Michalek and Anna Duszato – to build a platform for other local businesses to come together and showcase their work through various events and partnerships,” said Ashton Warner, co-founder of AVA Collective.

Three Buffalo-based designers launch a space for local creatives to join together and showcase their work.

The AVA Collective has made it a point to collaborate with other entrepreneurs in the market, by hosting these pop-up markets, while working with other like-minded outfits that share similar philosophies when it comes to the art of shopping local.

As a way to promote the upcoming pop-up market, the AVA Collective has teamed up with Keelin Burke, the owner of Realm, who has been featuring select vendors from the Collective’s upcoming pop-up at her shop. This has been a mutually beneficial relationship for the Collective, Realm, and the local makers who are offered a multi-layered approach to selling their wares.

These types of creative and entrepreneurial collaborations are springing up more and more around the city. Thanks to outfits like AVA Collective, Buffalo’s holiday shopping market scene is richer, and more impressive than ever. As shopping trends continue to diversify, there are plenty of ways to support young entrepreneurs, starting with attending Buffalo’s inventive and captivating pop-up markets.

AVA Collective Pop-up

Saturday, December 11, 2021

11am – 6pm

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago Street, Buffalo NY

www.avacollective.com

See Facebook event page for list of vendors

@avacollectivebflo

Poster by designer Sam Hollasch