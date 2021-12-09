Alleyway Theatre’s 39th Annual Christmas Carol Helps WNY Families Celebrate the Past, Present, and Future

Is it just me, or does Main Street’s theatre district have more magic this year than ever before?

Maybe it’s just the excitement of the district’s grand return after such an extended suspension, but regardless of whatever the cause may be, it’s thrilling to see hustle and bustle return to one of downtown’s most prominent streets.

As Alleyway Theatre continues in its momentum, the team is back with the debut of the 39th annual holiday tradition and favorite event- A Christmas Carol- a delightful adaptation featuring Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and a festive quartet of carolers. For many, this tradition is much more than just a theatre performance, it is the commencement of holiday celebrations and remembering all that is important during this special season. For Alleyway volunteers, Richard and Mary Smyth, this tradition has shaped their lives for over 20 years and has become much more a passion than just a retirement hobby.

“We were teachers so it’s like, you’re on stage all the time. And when we were working and had two young children, we didn’t have time to go to the theater. So, whenever we could grab little snippets of time, that’s what we did with our free time. So, we thought when we retire, we’re going to get involved as much as we can with theater. That’s where it all started. The minute we retired, we ran to alleyway and signed up and then it snowballed from there,” says Mary.

With this dynamic duo having shared in over two decades of Alleyway’s history, they have truly seen it all. From watching previous Tiny Tim’s now all grown up, to watching families change and shift as time moves on, Richard and Mary have consistently remained a heartbeat of the theatre.

“We’ve seen families bringing little children, and now the mom and dads are coming and they’re bringing their grownup children with their boyfriends and girlfriends. There’s also one little boy who played Tiny Tim and he’s a man now and he comes in with his children!”

A Christmas Carol not only rings in the yuletide greetings, but it also reminds everyone of the important things in life. While the play’s plot depicts the true meaning of the holidays, the tradition of the play itself also exemplifies the truth of this season.

“This teaches everyone how important it is to be with your family, to be loving, to be kind to one another. The Christmas spirit should really last throughout the year, not just for one month. It means kindness and taking care of one another and being together with your family and friends.”

Step into the holiday spirit and begin a new family and friend tradition with A Christmas Carol. Tickets are still available through December 23rd on Alleyway’s website https://www.alleyway.com and remember to bring a mask and proof of vaccination.

Author Liberty Darr

Photography Vincent Berbano

Audio Editing by Addison Schoonmaker

Produced by Jessica Marinelli