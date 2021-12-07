Agatha’s 2021 Holiday Art Sale

Sometimes, art can be found in some pretty unexpected places. During the holidays, we tend to come across a wide range of art at the holiday markets. Art can also be found at numerous gallery openings. Or it can be found at places like Agatha’s – a relatively obscure art studio shared by Kyla Kegler, Hayley Carrow, Avye Alexandres, and Joel Brendan.

Agatha’s is located in the chapel of the former St. Agatha’s Catholic school. Interestingly enough, two of the original confessionals (The Booths) have been converted into mini art galleries, curated by Kyla Kegler.

On Sunday, December 12, from 12pm to 5pm, Agatha’s will be hosting a Holiday Art Sale, featuring works from artists that include Becky Brown, Bill Santen, DJ Carr, Julia Dzwonkoski + Laura Marris, Juliet Bice, Kevin Kegler, Kyla Kegler, Matt Kenyon, Mariah Kegler, Maximilian Goldfarb, Nando Alvarez-Perez, and Rich Kegler.

Obviously, this art sale is unlike any other, due to the nature of the artists and their mediums, as well as the unusual venue itself.

The inaugural exhibition: ‘Confessional’ featuring Nando Alvarez-Perez in Booth One and Hadar Kleiman in Booth Two will be up and open for viewing during the Holiday Art Sale!

“Featuring big and small, cheap and pricey, new and old, flat and dimensional, electronic and analogue pieces of art for sale to make this holiday gifting experience a little more sparkly for everyone.” – Agatha’s

Aside from the art, music will be provided by Lisa Brown aka DJ Kid Sister. Guests can also look forward to avant-garde gift wrapping services, and seasonal baked treats and drinks served up by Emily Reynolds.

St. Agatha of sicily ( c. 231 – 251 AD) – a Christian saint – is the patron saint of breast cancer patients, martyrs, wet nurses, bell-founders, and bakers, and is invoked against fire, earthquakes, and eruptions of Mount Etna.

As if that was not enough, all proceeds from the gift wrapping and refreshments will go towards Justice For Migrant Families of WNY.

Agatha’s Holiday Art Sale

65 Abbott Road, Buffalo NY 14220

Park in lot on Abbott Road, or Good Street (enter on Good Street)

Masks please…

Booth 1~

Nando Alvarez-Perez is an artist and educator based in Buffalo, NY. His practice extends into his work as a founding director of The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art — an art and education nonprofit with a mission to model the ways culture can sustain communities through focused, practical engagements with contemporary art — and as editor-in-chief of Cornelia magazine, a visual art review published three times per year for the Western New York and Southern Ontario region.

His work asks questions about the boundaries between the personal and the political, about the discrepancies between history and biography, and about the relationship between memory, meaning, and place.

Booth 2~

Hadar Kleiman is an Israeli artist based in NY.

She received her BFA from Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in Jerusalem in 2013 and her MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute in 2015.

She has participated in various shows and art fairs including UNTITLED San Francisco, stArtup fair, and Spring/Break NY. Her work was featured in Momus, KQED, and Dissolve Magazine.

Kleiman works in various mediums and materials including terrazzo, ceramics and wood– creating diorama-like installations and sculptures. Her work explores the aesthetic of high and low within consumer culture, symbolism and new ageism.

Saint Agatha is often depicted iconographically carrying her excised breasts on a platter, as in Bernardino Luini’s Saint Agatha (1510–1515) in the Galleria Borghese, Rome, in which Agatha contemplates the breasts on a standing salver held in her hand.

The tradition of making shaped pastry on the feast of St. Agatha, such us Agatha bread or buns, or so-called Minne di Sant’Agata (“Breasts of St. Agatha”) or Minni di Virgini (“Breasts of the virgin”), is found in many countries.