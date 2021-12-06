Buffalo Rising and The Terrace at Delaware Park present, A Very Groovy New Year’s Eve, on December 31, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Guest’s may recall our previous New Year’s Eve event as, A 007 Affair. After taking a pause on last year’s event due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, this year we wanted to do something more broad, joyous, and campy as a way to encourage attendees to let loose after what has been an extremely difficult and serious year. This event will require proof of COVID-19 Vaccine and ID checks will be done at the door. All staff have been fully vaccinated as well. This is a small, intimate event with an extremely limited number of tickets available.

The heated patio upstairs and the outdoor area downstairs will be open for guests to wander outside and take in the elegant views of Hoyt Lake at night.

This event will also bring back some of your favorite WNY acts and roaming characters in a nod to the whole psychedelic era of spy films, romance, glamour, over indulgence, and a race for world domination.



Dress for this action-packed evening is creative “spy” attire – guests are encouraged to sport anything from formal black tie to crushed velvet suits, hotel bathrobes, evening gowns, scuba gear, micro-minis and go-go boots, and everything in-between.

Each guest will enjoy an open bar and food stations located throughout the two levels of The Terrace.

Music provided by Carina and the Six String Preacher (pictured above) and DJ Milk will once again help us greet the new year in exuberant style!

Be on the look out for go-go dancers, roaming characters, and more.

There will be a selection of groovalicious numbers throughout the night guaranteed to make you say “Yeah, Baby!”

The Terrace’s enclosed heated patio will be open for guests to enjoy the stunning views of Delaware Park.

Menu

Butler Passed Hors D’oeuvres



Crab Ravigote & Cucumber Gulf Shrimp with Remoulade Assorted bruschetta crostini Nashville Chicken & Waffles



Dinner

Beef Tenderloin with Sauce au Poivre Smoked Duck breast with butternut squash hash & ginger pear chutney. Flat 12 Wild Mushroom Étouffée (Vegan) Seafood Pasta with lobster sauce



Dessert | Assorted Champagne Truffles

There will be tables throughout the venue, but seating is not assigned. We encourage guests to circulate throughout the night. A very limited number of tickets are being offered to this 21+ event. Proof of Covid-19 Vaccine is required at arrival. Valet Parking $10.

So, join us! Leave 2021 behind, and swing into the New Year!

December 31, 2021 from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14222

action packed | elegant views | live entertainment | valet parking

$125/PERSON // $225/COUPLE

BUY TICKETS

Special Thanks to Joe Babcock, Spicy Creative, for the custom poster art design.

Sipping Safely: A Socially Distanced Wine Tasting | Wednesday, December 8

Sample ten wines perfect for the winter season with light hors d’oeuvres presented by local wine professionals. $30 per person

Please make reservations based upon table size. Proof of vaccination is required and tables will be socially distanced.

Jazz Buffalo is excited to present Colleen, Bobby & Jerry in the beautiful Pan-Am Room overlooking Delaware Park and Hoyt Lake.

Colleen Williams has been one of the area’s most prominent jazz vocalists. Williams will be joined by jazz pianist Bobby Jones and legendary bassist Jerry Livingston.

She has been featured with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as well as, the Virginia Symphony in tribute shows to Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, George Gershwin, and The American Songbook. With The Bobby Jones Trio, she has performed countless concerts and club dates, and in 2003, Bobby Jones and Colleen produced a second album, CW as a follow up to their first collaboration in 1998, TORCHED.

Please make reservations based on table size. $10 Live Music Fee. $25 food and beverage minimum per person. The full Terrace Dinner Menu is available. Proof of Vaccination is required at arrival. Event is 21 and over

Ann Philippone has been one of the area’s most prolific jazz and blues pianists and vocalists for the past three decades. She has performed internationally and has been nominated for multiple awards in the region for jazz and blues piano/vocals. Ann has had a long-term following for her New Orleans-style barrelhouse, boogie, blues, and jazz performances that are uniquely her own. Ann has opened for such great jazz and blues artists as James Cotton, Tinsley Ellis, and Joanna Connor.

On this date, she will treat us to her unique style of holiday jazz and entertainment perfect for getting us all in the spirit of the Christmas holidays. She will be joined by John Brady on guitar and vocals for a special night of music and merriment.

Guests will be seated in our beautiful Pan-Am Room overlooking Hoyt Lake and Delaware Park. $10 Live Music Fee | $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Make reservations based on table size. Proof of Covid-19 Vaccine is required at arrival.

JazzBuffalo and the Terrace at Delaware Park are excited to bring back the popular JazzBrunch Sundays to the iconic location at Hoyt Lake! We will once again provide high-quality jazz music for Sunday Jazz Brunch at The Terrace’s historic location at Marcy Casino. The Terrace is located on the upper level of the Delaware Park Lake casino and is located across from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

JazzBrunch Sundays at the Terrace has become an extremely popular and welcoming community event. The JazzBrunch Sundays will continue each Sunday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm – featuring an award-winning brunch, cocktail specials, and high-quality jazz. The Terrace Patio offers spectacular views of the landscape surrounding the casino and Delaware Lake. Now, we’ll be serving up jazz and brunch in the Pan Am Room during the fall and winter.

Reservations are suggested. You can visit The Terrace at Delaware Park Website or call 716-886-0089. Regular brunch menu & cocktails will be served. Proof of vaccination is required upon arrival. Tables will be socially distanced and all staff is fully vaccinated. Price is $30 per person.

Free Parking is available along Lincoln Parkway. Handicap Parking is available by Terrace Entrance. Check out dinner menu at terracebuffalo.com.