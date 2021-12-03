A Season of Sur[pRISE]

The holiday season is officially here! A feeling of gratitude is in the hearts and minds of all our local organizations and businesses for everyone that has graciously endured all of the changes that this year has brought.

Monday, December 6

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse has been serving award winning BBQ and homemade eats since 1999. Their BBQ is made in a custom-built Texas smoker and they believe in cooking the finest meats low and slow. Their menu items are made from scratch, including all of their BBQ sauces. Pairing BBQ with their famous macaroni and cheese while offering local craft beers have become fan favorites around WNY.

Because of the success of their restaurant, Fat Bob’s has branched out into the food truck business, catering and Fat Bob’s has teamed up with 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, NY. As a restaurant in residence, Fat Bob’s @42North opened in November of 2020. What’s better than delicious smokehouse BBQ paired with the local artisan lagers and ales from 42 North Brewing Company?

It’s no wonder they’ve been voted the best barbecue in Buffalo. If you are looking for a great night out with some delicious BBQ or need your next party catered, you can’t go wrong with Fat Bob’s. They also have gift certificates, which are the perfect stocking stuffer and take the Shop 716 gift card.

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-887-2971

25 Pine St., East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-805-7500

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Tuesday, December 7

Luminescence Aesthetics aims to help men and women achieve and maintain the beautiful, youthful look they have been searching for. Join their highly trained medical staff in their premier, upscale, and vibrant office offering treatments tailored specifically to your needs. Whether you are looking to reverse signs of aging through the use of wrinkle relaxers, augment your already beautiful features with dermal fillers, or reduce the appearance of a double chin, let Luminescence Aesthetics help you achieve the glowing look you are looking for.

The human body is incredibly efficient, however, there are times in which it needs additional support to achieve optimal state. Hydration therapy provides nutrients and electrolytes your body needs while replacing lost volume, beyond what you can replace by simply drinking, through an IV treatment that often takes less than an hour!

Luminescence Aesthetics IV infusions are specially formulated to deliver vitamins, minerals, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream, offering superior absorption when compared to oral supplements. They offer several customized solutions to address a variety of issues.

Consultations appointments can be made through their website, which has all the information you need about everything that Luminesce Aesthetics offers. They offer gift certificates, which always make a perfect gift, and you can use your Shop 716 gift card on any treatments that you schedule.

2372 Sweet Home Road #5, Amherst, New York 14228 | 716-800-1916

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Wednesday, December 8

Alleyway Theatre is in the midst of its amazing 42nd Season! The season started with “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit,” the brainchild of Iranian-born playwright Nassim Soleimanpour. It was a remarkable theatrical experience where a different actor each night is presented with a script sealed in an envelope, the play can never be performed by the same actor ever again. Their next show was “Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, V2,” fabulous & naughty drag parody of beloved classic that recreated the iconic set.

Playing now through December 23, Alleyway Theatre presents a family favorite event, now in its 39th heartwarming year, “A Christmas Carol.” Join Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchett and Tiny Tim as Scrooge discovers the true meaning of Christmas! Tickets are sure to sell out fast so be sure to get yours today!

Playing February 10, 2022-March 5, Buffalo Quickies, a festival of short plays from some of today’s best new playwrights both in WNY and around the country returns in its 31st iteration. Opening March 31, 2022 and running through April 23, Berserker is a Mazumdar-winning new play, in which an idealistic teacher comes face-to-face with a bear in the wilderness and finds himself spiraling into a mid-life crisis. The season closes with the Buffalo premiere of The Oregon Trail, opening May 5, 2022 and running through May 28. It’s 1996 and Jane is trapped in her middle school computer lab playing “The Oregon Trail.”

Tickets are on sale now for the rest of the season and going fast! Theatre tickets are always a welcome gift and you can use your Shop 716 gift card here!

1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Thursday, December 9

Join Buffalo Rising and The Terrace at Delaware Park for A Very Groovy New Year’s Eve, a nod to the psychedelic era of spy films, romance, glamour, over indulgence, and a race for world domination.

The event will feature elegant views, a gourmet menu, and live entertainment. Dress for this action-packed evening is creative “spy” attire – guests are encouraged to sport anything from formal black tie to crushed velvet suits, hotel bathrobes, evening gowns, scuba gear, micro-minis and go-go boots, and everything in-between.

Each guest will enjoy an open bar and food stations located throughout the two levels of The Terrace. Music provided by Carina and the Six String Preacher and DJ Milk. Be on the look out for go-go dancers, roaming characters, and more. There will be a selection of groovalicious numbers throughout the night guaranteed to make you say “Yeah, Baby!”

The Terrace’s enclosed heated patio will be open for guests to enjoy the stunning views of Delaware Park. There will be tables throughout the venue, but seating is not assigned. We encourage guests to circulate throughout the night. A very limited number of tickets are being offered to this 21+ event. Proof of Vaccine is required. Tickets are $125/person or $225/couple.

199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14222

Website

Friday, December 10

Tara Gift Shoppe , WNY’s Original Irish Import shop, is located in the Irish Heritage District of South Buffalo. Founded in 1980, and named after the Hill of Tara, the store opened to provide the community with a selection of Irish goods. It has doubled its retail floor space since its beginning. The shop draws customers from across the country as they stop in to reminisce or check out the “old neighborhood”. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff make the customer feel as though they were family. Their website will provide their customers a way to reach us when a visit is not possible.

Owned by Mary Heneghan whose father was from Kilmihil, Co. Clare and her husband Tom of Kilmaine, Co. Mayo; Tara is staffed by family and friends, the shoppe provides the community with a checkpoint for all things Irish. From concert information to hiring a piper, the answer can usually be found at the Tara Gift Shoppe.

Their inventory includes the finest Ireland offers: Belleek, Royal Tara, Condron Knitwear, Solvar, O’Connor, Fado and Shanore jewelry, knitwear for adults as well as children, collectibles, music and so much more. If you are looking for a unique piece of jewelry for that special someone, Tara is worth a look. They also have a selection of clothing for all occasions, including knit-wear that is sure to keep you warm during our cold winter months. If you are looking for something special to give during the holidays, look no further than Tara Gift Shoppe. You can use your Shop 716 gift card here when you make your purchases!

250 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220 | 716-825-6700

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Saturday, December 11

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Society, Inc. provides a resident, professional, major symphony orchestra of artistic excellence and integrity to enrich the quality of life in Western New York through the presentation of live symphonic music and other musical events which educate and entertain the broadest possible audiences within and beyond the Western New York region.

As the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra dives into its full schedule of holiday offerings, one major highlight will be welcoming back Vanessa Williams for a performance on December 7. Williams is not only a Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe award winner with performance talent that spans film, the musical stage, and television. December 10-11 JoAnn’s Classical Christmas will celebrate the holidays with a collection of traditional classical treasures when JoAnn is joined by operatic soprano and Buffalo resident, Sigourney Cook. December 16-19 gather the family to enjoy Western New York’s favorite holiday tradition, John Morris Russell’s Jazzy Holiday Pops.

In January, join the BPO for some exciting performances including “New World Symphony,” (Jan14-15) as conducting phenom Teddy Abrams leads your BPO in an evocative musical narration from young Anne Frank’s hopes and visions for the future to her sobering final moments, composed by former BPO Music Director, Michael Tilson-Thomas. This will be followed by Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” (Jan 22-23) where the BPO is joined by SUNY Fredonia Hillman Opera to celebrate Mozart’s birthday with his beautiful fairy tale in a semi-staged performance of the cherished, lighthearted masterpiece. The month concludes with “The Music of David Bowie” (Jan 28) and “Star Trek v. Star Wars” (Jan29).

The BPO truly has something to appeal to all music tastes. Tickets make the perfect gift and you can use your Shop 716 Gift Card here!

3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-885-5000

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Sunday, December 12

If there’s one place that everyone has to hit this holiday season, it’s Renew Bath and Body. Every time that I stop into Renew, I am amazed at the offerings. The shop is so well put together – the look is very professional, and the lines are incredibly curated.

Browsing the shelves, filled with all natural products, one forgets just how many items are available to take care of your body – bath salts, body washes, deodorants, shampoos, creams, sponges, masks, oils, moisturizers, powders, toners, mists, cleansers, balms and body polish products. The Renew Bath and Body boutique offers goodies for girls and guys. In fact, after hearing from a ton of guys, owner Tom Akers added a whole room dedicated to men’s shaving products. He says that it’s been a huge hit so far, since it can be tough to find these sorts of supplies in the city. As with all of the products, there are no parabens or sulfates.

Renew Bath + Body has everything you need to pamper yourself or your loved one. Renew Bath and Body is an excellent example of why Elmwood Avenue is such a wonderful place to shop and they take the Shop 716 gift card.

927 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, New York | 716-881-0177

Website | Facebook | Instagram

