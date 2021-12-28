Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2021 Most-Viewed Articles on Buffalo Rising

2021 was a big year for discussing the Bills on Buffalo Rising. Not the team’s performance per se, but the location of the future stadium. In fact, 5 of the top 30 articles turned out to be related to the stadium location, which is not surprising considering that there is so much at stake. Therefore, we’re listing the top 5 most-viewed stadium articles that appeared on the site, as follows:

  1. Common Council champions building a new Buffalo Bills stadium downtown
  2. The Buffalo Bills @ The Buffalo Central Terminal
  3. Financial roadmap for the new downtown Bills stadium
  4. Bringing the Bills back to the city: Imagining the South Park-site
  5. Rocco Termini weighs in, adding up the costs of Bills stadium options

Aside from the location of the stadium, there were plenty of other topics that caused a stir in 2021. What is most interesting is the range of articles that caught readers’ attention, from a tiny bar on Hertel to the future of the Scajaquada Corridor. Per usual, readers were heavily interested in preservation topics, as well as business openings. In the perfect world, these two subjects would go hand-in-hand. Hopefully these trends will continue in years to come, sprinkled in with some key infill projects.

Following are the top 20 most-viewed (non-Bills stadium) articles in 2021:

  1. Wrecking Buffalo: Into the gutter for Voelkers
  2. Big reveal proposals for Mohawk Ramp
  3. Wrecking Buffalo: Great Northern crumbles
  4. Sold Out: Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show
  5. On the market: 120 Lincoln Parkway
  6. Tappo Day Club, The Water is Warm in Black Rock
  7. A New Lease on Life for Washington Square Bar & Grille
  8. Hats off to Jack Rabbit
  9. Big Reveal: Statler Plans
  10. Ten Gold Stars for Loaded Lumber’s sensational European Christmas Market
  11. Big Reveal: 976 Elmwood
  12. Braymiller Market: The Little Market That Could
  13. SCC unveils community inspired vision of what is possible for Scajaquada Corridor
  14. M&T Bank unveils Buffalo Tech Hub @ Seneca One
  15. Big Deal: Brewery coming to Seneca One
  16. Ditondo – What more could you ask for?
  17. The Big Picture: A Plan for Buffalo
  18. The Merry Shelley: Buffalo’s Literary-themed Romantic Horror Bar
  19. The Buffalo Fish Fry Dilemma
  20. Sinatra co-prepares to break ground on South Aud Block at Canalside

