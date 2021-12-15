2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Williamsville

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer. To view this year’s full holiday shopping guide, click here!

The allure of a Main Street shopping experience will draw you to Williamsville, located northeast of downtown Buffalo. Practice the art of window shopping at one of their bustling boutiques, enjoy a sunny afternoon admiring Glen Falls and then grab a bite and a brew at any of their local restaurants.

Since 1985, Sweet Jenny’s has been producing small batches of ice cream and chocolates from fresh wholesome ingredients. Their products are created in the same building as their retail shop, inside the 1811 Williamsville Mill. That means you get the freshest product possible, often out for sale the very day it is made.

As a locally owned family business, they work hard to provide excellent customer service and personally stand behind each and every one of their product offerings. You will often find owners Howard & Tara Cadmus or their two young sons working behind the counter.

Sweet Jenny’s Ice Cream is made in the artisan tradition of using only the finest ingredients. Their unique micro batch freezing technique prevents air from whipping into the cream. The result is a flavorful ice cream so thick and rich it must be hand packed for you to enjoy. Their most popular 12 flavors are listed on their site. In addition, they offer hundreds more flavors and varieties of frozen desserts on a rotating basis.

The chocolate at Sweet Jenny’s tastes like no other in the world because they use their own blend of cacao. All chocolates are hand dipped fresh in their shop. The small batch process ensures that you are getting the absolute highest quality. Offerings vary seasonally so stop in for full selection.

Whether you are looking for some sweets to give as a gift, something to put in your loved ones stocking or just in need of a pick-me-up treat while you’re doing your holiday shopping, Sweet Jenny’s will satisfy your sweet tooth! They offer gift certificates too!

56 East Spring St., Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-631-2424

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Carousel is your one stop shop for everything that you could possibly need this holiday season. They are a women’s consignment clothing store with accessories both new & gently used but also sell antiques, collectibles, jewelry, USA made candles, soaps, gourmet foods, jams, dips, candy, décor, local & USA handcrafted items, and unique gifts.

This charming boutique, located in the heart of Williamsville has everything you need to make your holiday special! Not only do they carry some designer brands like Coach, they have a wide variety of foods and items that are handcrafted by local artisans. This includes products from Honey Sweet Jam, candles by NoPlanetBCo and Herbal Star Candles, ornaments by Kari Piazza (kari_blueberry creative) and more!

If you are looking for some great gift idea that will help support local artists and artisans, we recommend stopping in to Carousel in Williamsville. They also take the Shop 716 gift card.

6094 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-634-5959

Facebook | Instagram

Clayton’s Toys is Western New York’s one-stop toy shopping experience! They have been independently owned since 1916, making it the oldest continuously run toy store in the country! At Clayton’s Toys you will find gifts, toys, games, novelties, and nostalgia for children of all ages! With over 30,000 toys, including baby items, children’s books, dolls, stuffed animals and puppets, things to keep busy outside, science kits, art supplies, crafts, puzzles, building toys, trucks, and more, Clayton’s Toys will definitely help you find whatever you need to bring a smile to your child’s face. The incredible staff at Clayton’s Toys is here to help you, whether you are looking for that one perfect gift for someone special, or a little something special just for you!

There are definitely some nostalgic throwbacks, like toy cars, plushies, jigsaw puzzles, Stretch It and even Lite-Brite! Not only is there something for every child, there are also a lot of “thinking” games that are fun, while challenging youngsters to use their brains. In a world where video games are king (and queen), with the Metaverse being rolled out in the near future, it was refreshing to see toys, games, etc., that were not dumbed down. They provide a full range of gift giving services, including complimentary gift wrapping, shipping, and even gift selection and party favor services!

Current owners, Kellie Klos and Tera McElligott, who had worked at Clayton’s for 24 and 16 years respectively, purchased the store in 2015. They were inspired by the history and longevity of Clayton’s, and were excited to keep this unique, local treasure going. If you can’t visit their Williamsville location, be sure to check out their new location on Hertel as well as their website! They even take the Shop 716 gift card!

525 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-633-1966

1396 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-939-3000

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Alethea’s has a long history in the confectionery business, starting with the owner’s Great Grandmother Alethea, who made confections in her hometown of Kozani Greece. Before the family business became known as Alethea’s, it was the Garden of Sweets located on Bailey Ave. in Buffalo, and was very popular for fine chocolates and homemade ice cream throughout the area. In 1979, the Tassy Family, decided to consolidate their store and factory into one location. They purchased a historic estate in Williamsville, and built a new Chocolate Factory adjacent to the original estate home. This original building, after extensive rehabilitation, became the Chocolate Shop and Ice cream Parlor, now nicely situated in a beautiful park-like setting. The name was changed when the new location opened in 1985, and so began the era of Alethea’s. Over the next several decades, Alethea’s has become a destination, and a treasured tradition for generations of Families, frequented by young and old alike.

Making artisan chocolates is more than just developing and following recipes. It takes a practiced eye and a discriminating palette to know if the chocolate is the right consistency, to know which flavors will meld well and to attend the many, many aspects of the confectionary business that can only be learned through years of experience. At Alethea’s Chocolates, every product is made by hand, in small batches, using the highest quality ingredients. By having the factory literally steps away from their retail shop, they can have fresh, delicious confections ready for their customers, the very same day they are made. This is especially critical with confections like their legendary Sponge Candy, which must be made under very strict conditions, to maintain its crisp melt in your mouth center.

Whether you are looking for a sweet treat for yourself, something to give your sweetheart or some great candy as a stocking stuffer, a stop to Alethea’s Chocolates is a must!

8301 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14221 | 716-633-8620

Website | Facebook | Instagram

This Little Pig (TLP) is an upscale, casual restaurant featuring New American cuisine. Their guiding principles are simple: Authenticity, Generosity and Gratitude. TLP is the creation of husband and wife partners, Jeffrey and Mandy Cooke who have spent their careers in the food & beverage and field. Jeff and Mandy met while working on a riverboat casino in Missouri. Mandy in the beverage department and Jeff in the back of the house (kitchen). The couple loves to travel and has a passion for Americana and local, traditional foods. Their mission is to create a cuisine and an experience that is both familiar while new and exciting to the senses. We utilize as many indigenous, local ingredients as possible from local farmers, artisans, brewers, coffee roasters, distillers, cheesemakers and foragers. It is important to Mandy that you have a warm & welcoming experience with us and Chefs Jeff and Jane (a brother and sister team) bring creativity and commitment to quality with them to the kitchen each day.

Because they have a changing menu, not everything we enjoyed is currently featured. Two of the items we enjoyed that are still featured are their “Smoked Wings” appetizer and their “Blueberry Glazed Bacon Bones” entrée. When it comes to chicken wings, most places offer the standard mild, medium, hot and barbeque options, sometimes with their own take on these sauces. TLP’s smoked wings are hardwood smoked with garlic butter, cayenne and other spices, served with a side of pickled carrot and celery kimchi and a smoked blue cheese dressing. I’m not normally a fan of spicy things but these were delicious, the kick offered by the cayenne was beautifully balanced with the garlic butter and blue cheese, leaving me wanting more when we had finished them. We ordered a whole rack of the blueberry glazed bacon bones, which are brown sugar-cured St. Louis ribs, hickory smoked and glazed with house-made jalapeño-blueberry jam with pickle and served with two sides. The sweetness of the brown sugar combined with the tartness and slight kick of the jalapeño-blueberry jam created a deliciously unique flavor that became an instant favorite.

If you’re looking for a delectable dining experience that will keep you coming back for more, look no further than This Little Pig. In addition to a marvelous dinner menu, they also offer take out and also offer a catering option. I can’t recommend This Little Pig enough. It’s comfort food that has been elevated and the prices won’t break the bank. Be sure to grab a gift certificate!

4401 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-580-7872

Website | Facebook | Instagram

At Sarah’s Vintage & Estate Jewelry Inc., they’re passionate about jewelry and nothing gives them more pleasure or satisfaction than sharing that passion with their customers.

Your choice of jewelry is a statement that you make to the world, an expression of your unique personality from understated to flamboyant. That’s why at Sarah’s Vintage & Estate Jewelry Inc. they strive to provide their customers with the most extensive selection of fine jewelry. If they don’t have the exact piece you’re looking for, they can help you find it. At Sarah’s Vintage & Estate Jewelry they offer an ever-changing selection of vintage and estate jewelry, focusing on pieces from 1880-1980. While you are there be sure to see their collection of vintage Art Deco Diamond rings and other original period pieces. They choose only the best for their customers, with special attention paid to condition and quality.

Their staff is also sensitive to the fact that, for the casual jewelry buyer, selecting the right piece can be a little daunting. That’s why they’ll always take the time necessary to answer all your questions and provide you with the information you need to select the perfect piece of jewelry for any occasion. If you have antique or vintage pieces of jewelry you are ready to part with, they are interested. They buy pieces outright as well as consign them.

If you are looking for the perfect piece of jewelry for your loved one or are looking for the perfect ring to propose, a stop at Sarah’s Vintage and Estate Jewelry is a must. If they don’t have what you are looking for, they can help you find it. They also offer gift cards and you can even use your Shop 716 gift card here.

5459 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-633-3738

Website | Facebook | Instagram

In 1927 Arthur and Molly Blum opened Blum’s Corset Shop in Patchogue, New York. Blum’s is known throughout Long Island as the experts in swimwear and intimate apparel. In 2002, they expanded into Williamsville, New York to continue to bring our knowledge and expertise to the Western New York and Greater Niagara area.

Blum’s is well respected for our exceptional customer service, vast selection, and professional “old fashion” fitting. They offer an extensive variety of the most popular brands and styles and specialize in proper fit with a huge selection of bigger cup sizes and band sizes in both swimwear and intimate apparel. Their goal is to make women look and feel great!

While their online store can offer many options and give you a feel for what they carry, their physical locations have a much greater selection! They would love for you to visit us at either our Patchogue or Williamsville store! If you are looking for something intimate for yourself or swimwear for your next vacation, we recommend a stop to Blum’s. They offer gift certificates also!

5727 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-633-8999

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Hyderabad Biryani House is a traditional and Authentic Indian Restaurant in Buffalo and Williamsville. They specialize in Dum biryanis and Various south Indian cuisines. At Hyderabad Biryani House they made a commitment to showcase different varieties of Indian dishes to their neighborhood. Their experience in the hospitality and food industry has encouraged them to create fresh and unique dishes which will help them to engage with their customer choices.

They believe that providing high quality food, excellent atmosphere and outstanding service will help them to reach their customer expectations. They don’t compromise on these three key factors which makes them unique from the rest.

Once you taste their savory dishes, they are sure you will come back for more. They just don’t serve food, but we spread happiness with their wide range of Indian cuisines. They serve different kinds of Indian dishes, bringing you the culinary best of what India has to offer. While being popular for their Dum Biriyani, they also serve mouth-watering South Indian food.

While you are out shopping for the holidays, why not stop by Hyderabad Biryani House? You’ll leave full and happy and ready to finish your holiday shopping!

5445 Transit Rd., Buffalo, NY 14221 | 716-636-2255

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Have you picked up your Shop 716 eGift Card yet? Gift cards are still available while supplies last! Promotional gift cards must be used by December 30,2021. Support local – buy yours today and view the full list of participating businesses here: https://amherst.org/shop716/

Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!

WNY is our home & we can show the #Buffalove we have by shopping and supporting our local businesses. The Shop 716 initiative is to be a champion of all business, supporting the shop/support local themes; to develop business unity and camaraderie to uplift our entire region.