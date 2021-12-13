2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Parkside

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide explores the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer, focusing on independently owned and operated businesses in retail, food, dining, arts, and non-profit sectors.

Frederick Law Olmsted’s Buffalo work didn’t end with the extensive system of parks and parkways he created here. The legendary landscape architect went a step further and designed an entire neighborhood just east of Delaware Park, Parkside. Indeed, the neighborhood’s tree-lined, curving streets and stately homes provide a pleasant, park-like appeal. Parkside is best known as the home of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House Complex and the Buffalo Zoo. After strolling through this classic American neighborhood and enjoying its cultural attractions, stop in at JAM Parkside for a cup of coffee or lunch at the Parkside Meadow, followed by dessert at Fairy Cakes Cupcakery.

Dedicated to conservation, education, and recreation, the Buffalo Zoo is one of the most popular attractions in Western New York. The zoo exhibits a remarkably diverse collection of animals within its compact 23.5-acre footprint. Established in 1875, it is one of the oldest zoos in the country. Three of its buildings are listed as contributing structures in Delaware Park’s nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. In the past, the Buffalo Zoo was ranked as one of the best in the country, attracting well over 600,000 visitors a year. During the latter half of the twentieth century, however, only modest capital investments were made in exhibits and facilities. While many zoos across the country experienced increased public support and visitation, the lack of substantial investment in the Buffalo Zoo led to a marked decline in attendance.

In 2001, the Zoological Society of Buffalo committed to rebuilding the aging urban facility to create a zoo featuring naturalistic exhibits and exciting opportunities for conservation education. The society hired renowned zoo architect Patrick Janikowski and interpretive planners from Main Street Design to develop a new master plan for the zoo. Over a 15 year period, the institution is being transformed and revitalized with major new exhibits and visitor amenities. The zoo is to remain within its existing footprint, but better use of space and careful landscaping will make the new zoo feel far more varied and expansive. Well-organized pathways and a unifying design approach will create a more cohesive, manageable visit.

The Buffalo Zoo has something for all ages! Whether you are going to see a specific animal that’s your favorite or taking the entire family for a fun day, a trip to the zoo is always fun and educational! Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo is back and better than ever! This year get ready for more lights, more nights, and more fun. Enjoy the Zoo after hours as you stroll through our illuminated winter wonderland. Take in dazzling light displays (charge up your phone for those Instagram-worthy photos!), ride on our Happy Holidays Express Train, indulge in warm winter treats including a hot cocoa bar and s’mores, listen to holiday music, and visit Santa (through Dec. 23) or the Ice Princesses (Dec. 26 – Jan. 2)! The Zootique, the Buffalo Zoo’s gift shop, has some great gifts that would make any animal lover in your life roar with excitement! You can even use your Shop 716 gift card!

300 Parkside Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-837-3900

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is a prime example of the transformative power of architecture.

Built between 1903 and 1905, it was designed by acclaimed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright as the city home for Buffalo business executive Darwin D. Martin and his family. Martin House is characterized by its spatial openness, horizontal planes, pier and cantilever construction, and palette of natural colors and materials. It is considered one of the great achievements of Wright’s career, resulting from a remarkable partnership between client and architect.

Described by Wright as a “domestic symphony,” Martin House is a comprehensive residential estate. The property includes the main dwelling, a secondary house, a gardener’s cottage, and a series of interconnected buildings woven together within an integrated landscape. Art glass, furnishings, and other creative design elements—all conceived by Wright—give rise to a bold new vision of the home as a total work of art.

Martin House did not fare well over the years. It was abandoned, partially demolished, and neglected in the period following the Martins’ life there. With the resolve of many, an ambitious restoration effort to save this treasure began in earnest in 1992 and was completed in 2019. Today, Martin House stands as a compelling symbol of civic identity and cultural pride. It is a National Historic Landmark and a premier heritage destination within New York State’s network of historic sites.

Whether you have a history buff in your family or someone who loves art and architecture, a visit and tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House would make a great gift! Their gift shop offers a variety of games, puzzles, home décor and more! You can also use your Shop 716 gift card here!

125 Jewett Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-856-3858

Jane Jacobson had been creating stained and leaded glass panels for over 35 years. She has also worked in fused glass, sand-blasting, watercolor and assorted mixed media.

After growing up in Philadelphia and pursuing her fine arts degree at Tyler School of Art, she did brief internships with various glass artists and at the York Glazier’s Trust in the UK to study conservation techniques as well as at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The majority of her local Buffalo works have been residential Victorian designs. Now having created over 2000 individual panels over a lifetime for various clients in private homes, religious institutions, and professional/institutional offices, she has scaled back some and continues to pursue her lifelong love of adventure traveling on every continent to be inspired by indigenous art and cultures.

Hours are by appointment. If you are looking for something to beautifully accent your home or a beautiful gift, check out Glass Roots Studio and Jane Jacobson’s beautiful works!

600 Crescent Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-836-1166

After a decade of painstaking restoration, Parkside House brings all the character and charm of a home built in the last decade of the 19th century with all the comforts and amenities of the 21st century.

“It’s been a 12 year process of renovating this house,” owner Chris Lavey says. “Hard work, stripping wallpaper, ripping up carpets, getting rid of drop ceilings.” While reversing years of updates to allow the home’s old soul to shine through, Chris has also made some updates that flawlessly blend the old and the new. New windows and new insulation throughout allow a level of comfort unknown to the home’s Victorian era first dwellers.

The most thrilling blend of old and new comes in the kitchen and bathrooms. Both rooms are a perfect balance– While you never lose the warmth and feel you’d expect from a place with the name The Parkside House; you are also never left wanting any of the luxurious, cleverly incorporated creature comforts of modern facilities.

The history doesn’t stop at the front door of The Parkside House. Chris calls his Parkside neighborhood a “hidden gem. The homes are architecturally varied, spaced apart. There’s a city feeling, but also a feeling of a bit more privacy.” But having lived and traveled all over the country and the world, it was the allure of this house that brought Chris to Buffalo’s historic, Frederick Law Olmsted designed Parkside neighborhood. “Being close to the Zoo, the Park, and all the art galleries. The neighborhood has a great feeling; it’s a really great neighborhood to live in. I don’t think I’d live anywhere else in Buffalo.”

The guest rooms are named after streets in the Historic Parkside neighborhood, and the room with a great view of Woodward Avenue through a breathtaking wall of windows is The Woodward Room. Named after the beautiful Jewett Parkway at the heart of the Parkside neighborhood, The Jewett Room is a Mission style room, filled with Mission accents and furniture. The Summit Room is located at the back of the House and has a King size poster bed that has the most comfortable mattress for a perfect night sleep.

If you are looking for a great staycation or are in need of an amazing place for visiting relatives, we recommend a stay at The Parkside House. It’s located within walking distance to some of the other great Parkside shops and attractions!

462 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-480-9507

Originally an automobile shop, the building was converted into a pub in the 1980’s. The Oakk Room is the former site of the Legendary Birchfield’s Bar. Located minutes from downtown Buffalo, The Oakk Room seeks to continue the rich heritage of the community.

The Oakk Room officially opened in March 2011.Since its inception the Oakk Room has become a haven for urban professionals in Western New York. With a commitment to bringing service and a quality atmosphere, the Oakk Room continues to evolve and improve daily.

The Oakk Room was established in 2011 by Curtis McCutcheon & Dennis Wilson Jr, with the assistance of Fred “Freddy J” Daniel. Using their unique backgrounds and experiences, the partners created an establishment that has become a hub in the inner city of Buffalo, NY.

The Oakk Room serves some great food including their haddock fish fry, served Jerk, Curry, Southern Style, or Lemon Pepper, fried or baked chicken, served Regular, Jerk, or Curry, and pork chops, served Regular, or smothered with Gravy. If you are looking for a great place to eat while you are out finishing your holiday shopping, we highly recommend a visit to The Oakk Room.

1435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209 | 716-885-6255

Alice, Ever After Books, owned by Megan Howe, is a place to celebrate children’s literature by providing a curated collection of diverse, high quality children’s literature and toys that inspires curiosity and a sense of wonder. At Alice, Ever After Books, they believe literacy opens doors and opportunities. Through the power of stories we explore new worlds and learn about others in a way we might not have known.

Alice, Ever After Books seeks to inspire readers, old and young, beyond the pages of a book with classes, events, and community gatherings. At Alice, Ever After Bookstore there are plenty of diverse, educational and entertaining books in the shop, Howe will also be featuring “children’s toys that inspire curiosity and a sense of wonder.” The shop will be a fanciful wonderland for children who will not only be delighted to scour the curated collection of books, they will also be happy to partake in classes, events, and community gatherings, along with their parents.

It’s never too early to get your child into reading. The adventures books can take them on are endless! We highly recommend a visit to Alice, Ever After Bookstore. They even take the Shop 716 gift card!

295 Parkside Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-551-6943

Have you picked up your Shop 716 eGift Card yet? Gift cards are still available while supplies last! Promotional gift cards must be used by December 30,2021. Support local – buy yours today and view the full list of participating businesses here: https://amherst.org/shop716/

Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!

WNY is our home & we can show the #Buffalove we have by shopping and supporting our local businesses. The Shop 716 initiative is to be a champion of all business, supporting the shop/support local themes; to develop business unity and camaraderie to uplift our entire region.