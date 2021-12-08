2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Orchard Park

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer. To view this year’s full holiday shopping guide, click here!

The name may be familiar because Orchard Park is the home of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills. And nearby pubs like Big Tree Inn and the O’Neill’s Stadium Inn and Grill have also achieved a degree of fame outside the neighborhood owing to the loyalty they’ve inspired in Bills players and fans. But Orchard Park is much more than the place where the Bills Mafia gathers for eight Sundays a year. It’s a vintage American village set in gently rolling countryside about a half hour drive from downtown Buffalo. At the junction of North Buffalo Road and West Quaker Road, you’ll find delicious food at stops like Mangia and O.P. Social Tap & Grille, along with locally-owned, independent businesses still going strong in the heart of the village. Nearby, the Eternal Flame – a naturally occurring flame flickering in a waterfall – is the highlight of many a visit to Chestnut Ridge Park.

The story of Rider Frames and Gallery is considered by many an example of great American Entrepreneurship. However, for some it’s also a great American love story! Ed and Lynne (Pfeiffer) Rider, high school sweethearts in the early 70’s married in 1976. Ed, a woodworking hobbyist, would be dealt a life altering event in the early years of their marriage. Ed suffered a severe injury while helping his neighbors remove damaged trees from their property leaving him paralyzed. While still in the hospital attempting to recover both physically and emotionally an artist friend of Ed’s asked if he would be interested in making oval frames for some of her recent work.

Ed, a strong young man always looking forward, decided this could be an opportunity to possibly pursue a new career. With Lynne’s love and support they built their new business one framing project at a time until they officially introduced Rider Frames and Gallery in October of 1981.

Rider Frames and Gallery offers a unique selection of artwork to match your home, office, lifestyle, personality, and décor. We have hundreds of pieces of original art and reproductions on site in addition to a selection of sculpture which includes hand-blown glass. They are a fine arts gallery and custom frame shop. Celebrating 35 years in business, Rider Frames and Gallery has been owned and operated by husband and wife, Ed and Lynne Rider, since its inception in 1981. Whether you are looking to frame a new purchase or something older, Ed and Lynne Rider at Rider Frames and Gallery will make sure your piece shines!

3915 North Buffalo Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 | 716-662-5949

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Chestnut Ridge, named by early settlers of the region for the wealth of Great Chestnut trees on the hills. The park is approximately 1151 acres. The Casino, est. in 1925 provided a meeting area for public and private uses. Included in the Casino designs were a fireplace, concession counter and observation platform on the upper level- it offered an impressive view of Buffalo to the Canadian shore. A timber and stone structure replaced the original in 1938; this Casino structure remains in commission today.

There are many great outdoor activities to experience in all seasons. There is an outdoor athletic sports field as well as family picnic grills. A little-known section of the park is the southwest portion, sometimes referred to as the “Shale Creek Preserve.” It is within this remote section that nature is at its finest, with its seemingly primitive wooded ravines and a most unique natural feature, the “Eternal Flame Falls.”

Winter sports enthusiasts and families can spice up the cold winter months (Dec 1-March 31) with a variety of snow activities including tobogganing, sledding, downhill skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing (ungroomed), hiking, and snowmobiling on designated trails. The sled hill is open daily from 10AM-8PM (when conditions allow). The Ski Tow is operational Wednesday – Friday 3PM-7PM and 10AM-7PM on weekends and holidays. Tobogganing is open on Saturday, Sunday, and holidays from 10AM-4PM. Check under Winter Activities on the Parks home page for daily status. Whether you’re looking for winter fun or planning something for the warmer weather, we recommend checking out Chestnut Ridge and all that this great park has to offer!

6121 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 | 716-662-3290

Website | Facebook

Bob-O-Link golfers appreciate a golf course that is both short and interesting. Some of the services that make Bob-O-Link a complete golf course include Par 3 golf course, night golf under the lights, driving range, putting green, hazards, golf leagues, food & drinks, kids golf, junior golfers, and tent parties & short course golf.

They are currently offering special rates for the holidays including combo golf and range, weekday 10 play, buckets of balls and more. This includes some great discounts on season passes. In addition they offer golf lessons to all ages. In addition, they offer gift certificates. Whether you are just a beginner or have been playing for years, Bob-O-Link golf club has something for everyone. This is the perfect time to take advantage of some of their specials and get a great gift for that golf enthusiast in your life!

4085 Transit Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 | 716-662-4311

Website | Facebook | Instagram

The Dove Restaurant is one of the top restaurants in Orchard Park – just ask their regular customers. Owners Dina Mattiello and Sherry Davies combine their own family recipes with style and personal flair to create a unique experience every time you visit. They strive to make each visit satisfying and memorable.

The Dove Restaurant has continually provided each of its guests with only the finest in Italian-Continental cuisine since 2003. The Dove specializes in creating a uniquely thoughtful atmosphere, which will not only excite one’s tastes, but provide the perfect dining experience. The restaurant, which used to be The Pony Post back “in the day”, is located near the borders of Orchard Park, West Seneca, Hamburg and Lackawanna, NY, and features dishes ranging from mouth watering steaks, seafood, and chicken to an assortment of appetizers, pastas and fresh salads. For those who have a sweet tooth, they offer homemade desserts like Italian style cheesecake, tiramisu and cannoli.

If you are looking to take a break while you are out shopping for the holidays or just want to go someplace nice for dinner, we recommend checking out The Dove.

3002 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 | 716-823-6680

Website | Facebook

In 1946, two brothers, Louis and John Watson, and their respective wives, Ellen and Mary, began making chocolates in the back room of their soda fountain and luncheonette on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore, NY. Using old-fashioned methods and recipes shared by their relatives, Watson’s quickly established a reputation for producing fine confections, albeit on a very limited scale. Whatever was produced was immediately sold in the front of their restaurant.

Demand for the chocolates continued through the years. In 1987, Lou and Ellen’s son Jim, who had joined the family business in 1971, decided to take over the chocolate part of the company, adding new retail and production facilities. With the addition of Jim’s daughter, Whitney into the company in 1993, the Watson’s Chocolates product line was greatly expanded, and five more stores were opened, bringing the total number of retail locations to eight.

Their family recipes are still made today, by hand, and in small batches, including their famous Sponge Candy. Their candy makers and chocolatiers are their extended family and they take pride in using only the highest quality ingredients. In addition, Watson’s is committed to using only Fair Trade Certified Cocoa in all the chocolate products produced in their Tonawanda factory.

Watson’s Chocolates offers a wide variety of gift box options so you can ensure that you get your favorites. They make the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for your sweetheart. They offer a “Buffalove” section, which has some great options to send to out of town friends and family!

3227 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 | 716-677-9707

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Blush was established in 2010 and is family owned and operated right here in Buffalo, New York. Their mission is to provide impeccable customer service while making women feel empowered, inspired, and beautiful. Blush Boutique carries on trend, but classic fashion pieces that include designer clothing, accessories, and jewelry for everyone that can easily transition from day to night. Blush is well known in the community for their wide variety of dresses, rompers, and jumpsuits.

Lexie’s journey began by studying fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. After graduation, she stayed in New York where she worked in buying and styling. Lexie loves to style and truly enjoys making people feel and look their best. Lexie’s mother-in-law, Vicky, had a stay at home daycare for 20 years, having retail and business management experience prior. Their partnership began when Lexie decided to relocate back to her home in Buffalo to start her life with Pat, Vicky’s son.

In 2010, Lexie and Vicky began doing ‘pop-up’ shopping parties in people’s homes. In 2013 they opened their first brick-and-mortar store on a popular city street, Elmwood Avenue, in downtown Buffalo. With the outpouring support of the community, their business grew and they opened a second location in 2015 in the quaint town of Orchard Park. Business continued to flourish along with a growing need for shopping in the north-towns of Buffalo. In 2016, the duo opened the doors to their third location on Main Street in Williamsville. Business at all locations continued to thrive and they opened a fourth location in East Aurora in 2018. Because of the high demand for an online presence and the tremendous continuous growth of Blush Boutique,

Whether you are looking for something to wear to a holiday party or something casual, Blush has everything you need to look amazing. You’ll find a selection of clothes and jewelry perfect for all occasions. Stop in to find the perfect gift or get a gift card! They even take the Shop 716 gift card!

4218 N. Buffalo Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 | 716-508-8679

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Have you picked up your Shop 716 eGift Card yet? Gift cards are still available while supplies last! Promotional gift cards must be used by December 30,2021. Support local – buy yours today and view the full list of participating businesses here: https://amherst.org/shop716/

Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!

WNY is our home & we can show the #Buffalove we have by shopping and supporting our local businesses. The Shop 716 initiative is to be a champion of all business, supporting the shop/support local themes; to develop business unity and camaraderie to uplift our entire region.