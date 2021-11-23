YMCA Buys Elmwood/Hertel Site from Uniland

Uniland Development Company has sold a seven-acre parcel at 1984 Elmwood Avenue to the YMCA which will serve as the site for its newest Buffalo facility. The transaction marks the next step in the development of North Buffalo at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel which has already undergone a significant transformation in recent years to include a new medical services building for People Inc., Evergreen Health, ECMC Dental and People First Mobility, as well as a Sonic Drive-In.

The YMCA paid $2.4 million for the properties at 33, 35, 107 and 125 Norris along with 1984 Elmwood Avenue. The YMCA plans to replace aging facilities on Delaware Avenue and in Kenmore with a new Elmwood facility.

“We’re excited to partner with the YMCA on this development which we believe adds so much to the Elmwood-Hertel community as a whole,” highlighted Uniland’s CEO Michael J. Montante. “Not that long ago, Elmwood-Hertel was an underutilized area in the City of Buffalo. Over the last few years, the region has begun a modern transformation through a variety of wellness and entertainment uses including medical, dining and now another premier regional partner in the YMCA. We plan to continue strengthening the community by creating a modern live-work-play lifestyle to benefit the residents of North Buffalo.”

“After much consideration, we believe this location is the best fit for a new YMCA facility,” says John Ehrbar, President and CEO of YMCA Buffalo Niagara. “We look forward to constructing a modern YMCA that will allow us to widen our impact and better meet the needs and interests of children, active older adults, and families in North Buffalo and neighboring communities.”

Following the sale of land to the YMCA, Uniland has 10 acres of its original 20 in the area ready for development. In June, the company acquired the building at 820 Hertel which increased ownership to three of the four corner lots at Elmwood-Hertel.