Wrecking Buffalo: Rich Products Seeks Three Demos

Rich Products is seeking demolition permits for three West Side properties near its Niagara Street holdings. The properties at 1215 Niagara Street, 878 West Avenue and 882 West Avenue each contain two-family residences. The 1215 Niagara Street property (aka 54 Gelston Street) has what looks to be an historic barn turned garage. The West Avenue properties are south of the proposed Niagara Street Studio Complex film and television production facility.

Rich Products claims the structures are “safety and security risks.”

The 1215 Niagara Street building has been vacant since 2013 when Rich Products purchased it for $100,000. Background from the application to the Preservation Board:

There is significant foundation settling on the north side of the property.

The electrical system is hazard and not to code per an inspection done by a licensed electrician.

The garage hasn’t been entered in over 3 years due to risk of collapse. The wooden frame continues to tilt/collapse inward. All doors are stuck shut due to structural sagging.

The property has become a security risk.

878 West Avenue was purchased by Rich Products in September 2020 for $210,000.

The property has had severe water damage.

The property has become a security risk. We’ve had homeless living on the front porch o Break-ins have become a reoccurring problem. One was successful in 2020 and resulted in vandalism of the property. We’ve had three break-in attempts over the last two months.

882 West Avenue was purchased by Rich Products in February 2020 for $130,000.

The front entryway porch foundation is failing and at risk of collapse.

Mold and water damage is visible throughout the structure. Ceilings are beginning to collapse in multiple areas. Floorboards are buckling and soft/rotten areas are present.

The property has become a security risk. We’ve found homeless living on the front porch and have contacted the Buffalo Police multiple times. There have been multiple break-in attempts since owning the property. Vandalism/breaking windows has been common.

The Preservation Board will be making a recommendation on the proposed demolitions at its meeting on Thursday.