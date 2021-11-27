Vanessa Williams Reunites with the BPO for Holiday Performance

As the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra dives into its full schedule of holiday offerings, one major highlight will be welcoming back Vanessa Williams for a performance on December 7. Williams is not only a Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe award winner with performance talent that spans film, the musical stage, and television. She’s also a famous performer whose familial ties and evolution as an artist are rooted in the Buffalo and Western New York area. Buffalo Rising had an opportunity to interview Williams about her local connection and her upcoming show.

You have strong connections to Buffalo and Western New York. Can you share more about your personal connection to this area and what makes performing in Buffalo special to you?

This is my second time with the BPO, my first time was at Artpark in 2018. My mother grew up in Buffalo, my grandmother was born in Perry, NY, and my uncle lives in Kenmore. We used to travel to Buffalo every year to see my grandmother who lived on Jefferson Avenue. We spent every Thanksgiving together until she passed away. She was an incredible cook! A lot of the recipes I started using as a young woman were from my grandmother’s cookbook from the Shiloh Baptist Church, where all the ladies would contribute their recipes. I still use it for my mac n’ cheese, carrot cake, and lemon squares. It’s all stained and tattered, but still together.

My parents met when they were at SUNY Fredonia, when my dad was a senior and my mom was a freshman. My dad was an instrumental music major and my mom was a vocal performer and a choral music educator. After my mom graduated, they moved down to Long Island and taught here in Westchester, and they had me and my brother.

Your parents were music teachers. How did they influence your development as an artist and performer?

My brother and I, my parents taught us. We started on piano with my dad. As we got better, we moved to my mom. She played organ at the church growing up in Buffalo and performed with the men’s choirs. She was a very skilled organist and pianist at a young age, so she grew up performing. For us, my parents taught us piano, french horn, and we had suzuki violin, but we all started on recorder. We had to go to their concerts every year – the holiday concert and the spring concert at their school – sitting in the audience and listening to the music. We grew up an hour from Manhattan, so we had the opportunity to see Broadway shows and go to Radio City and see the Rockettes. I remember seeing Danny Kaye at Lincoln Center on a class trip. We were always surrounded by music and had a natural talent for performing as well. We did marching band, orchestra, concert band, etc. and were in all the productions locally in summer theatre and in school. It was how we grew up and were supported. When it was time to select a major and I wanted to major in musical theatre, my parents agreed, because they saw my potential and knew I would be able to make a living.

Do you have any advice for young performers?

Follow your skill set – what are you good at? Do your research and find great programs, because there are programs everywhere. I had a great acting department at my high school, where Phil Stewart headed the program. I started acting classes in high school and I had plenty of opportunities to perform. Find mentors that you admire and give you great advice. Find programs available through repertory theatres that are local to you. There are lots of opportunities to get scholarships and financial aid. You can do an internship. There are helpful people out there, you just have to find them.

As someone who has such diverse talent and recognition in the entertainment industry – from film to Broadway to television to concert performance — what do you enjoy about performing musically?

When I get a chance to work with amazing philharmonic orchestras. It’s an opportunity to hear my hits with a full orchestra. Sometimes when I perform, it’s just a concert hall with my band, or sometimes it’s stripped down to a trio for a more intimate opportunity. This is the full shebang! I get to hear a full arrangement of my hits, which is a treat for me. I love it because they are the hits I love to sing, with a full orchestra behind them. As much as it sounds great for the audience, I am completely soaking it in.

You last performed with the BPO in 2018 at Artpark. What are you looking forward to about reuniting and performing with this orchestra again?

I’m looking forward to being at Kleinhans! Everyone talks about what an amazing venue it is. It’s the holidays, so I get to add a few things that I only do once a year into my set. I’ll be bringing Carmen Ruby Floyd, who is from Buffalo. When I did After Midnight on Broadway, we had a Buffalo connection. She’s been on the road with me singing for the last seven years and she’s been a hit on Broadway. It’ll be nice for her to get to sing in her hometown, as the talent that came out of Buffalo.

What do you enjoy most about performing during the holiday season?

The music is beautiful. Rob Mathes, my musical director who did my Christmas albums, is an extraordinary arranger. He’s very reverent in his approach to Christmas and his arrangements. It’s a beautiful time of year to celebrate and to remember what it’s all about.

What can audiences look forward to about your performance on Dec. 7 with the BPO?

Hearing hits that they know and love, and being welcomed into the holiday season with some beautiful music and enjoying the spectacular sounds of the BPO.

What’s next for you?

I have a new show premiering on Paramount+ on December 3 called “Queen of the Universe.” It features a global singing competition with drag queens from around the world, and I’ll be one of the judges. It’s extraordinary because the talent is singing in the same keys as that of the original songs, and sometimes they sing even better than the real version.

Williams will perform with the BPO on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. with Ron Spigelman as the conductor.

GRAMMY, Oscar, and Golden Globe winner Vanessa Williams returns to Buffalo in a special one-night-only holiday concert event!

The multi-faceted performer of film, stage, and television is also one of the world’s most accomplished concert artists. Her orchestral performance with your BPO will feature holiday favorites including “Mary’s Little Boy Child / O Holy Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and the title track from her Christmas album Starbright; as well as popular songs from her distinguished career including “Dreamin’, “Save the Best for Last,” and “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas.

Tickets for a special post-concert meet-and-greet with Vanessa are available for $40 (plus applicable fees). Limited spots are available.

Click here to purchase meet-and-greet tickets.

Click here for Concert Tickets.

Elf in Concert | Fri Dec 3

Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins! Experience John Debney’s wonderful score as the full film plays on the big screen.

Vanessa Williams | Tue Dec 7

The star of stage and screen joins your BPO in this one-night-only holiday special filled with seasonal favorites, Broadway show tunes, pop songs, and more!

JoAnn’s Classical Christmas | Fri Dec 10 & Sat Dec 11

Celebrate the holidays with a collection of traditional classical treasures when JoAnn is joined by operatic soprano and Buffalo resident, Sirgourney Cook.

John Morris Russell’s Jazzy Holiday Pops | Thu-Sun Dec 16-19

Gather the family to enjoy Western New York’s favorite holiday tradition, as inspirational and joyous as it is heart-warming and fun.

Tickets are available at www.bpo.org or by calling the Box Office at (716) 885-5000. Current protocol requires that audience members above the age of 12 must present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask inside the venue. Youth under age 12 must present a negative test for COVID-19 or proof of vaccination.

This content is part of a sponsored series in partnership with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.