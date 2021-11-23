‘Tis the season for Manchester Place Baking Co.

Now that you’re (hopefully) familiar with Manchester Place Baking Co., it’s time to taste test their cookies. If you’ve missed them at one of a number of recent pop-up events, then you’re still in luck.

On Small Business Saturday (November 27), Manchester Place Baking Co. will be popping up at Local Honey Beauty Hive on Niagara Street from 10 AM to 3 PM.

It’s these types of collaborative efforts that continue to generate key business opportunities for small enterprises throughout WNY. This particular collaboration is a great fit between two entrepreneurs that understand the importance of connecting with the community in ways that might not be considered standard practice. But that’s what makes small businesses the backbone of communities. Their ability to be nimble and inventive, whenever inspiration strikes.

Since we initially ran our story on baker/entrepreneur Kate Knowles, she’s been busy making inroads with her customers, many of whom have been loyally following her incremental successes. And since Kate does not have a brick and mortar storefront (yet), she depends on her cultivated relationships with small business owners to keep her customers happy. After all, buying online is one thing… getting to sample the products is another. And meeting Kate in person is the icing on the cake.

“Collaborating with other small businesses, especially women-owned businesses, has been a priority for us since the beginning,” said Kate. “We are excited to be hosted by Jen Bohlen at her beautiful salon Local Honey Beauty Hive for Small Business Saturday. We hope to expand our network of small businesses who would be willing to host us for pop-ups, and believe that collaboration brings in business for both parties!”

As for her growing cookie business, Kate said, “We’ve been delighted with the response to our small bakery, and are so thankful for our customers and neighbors who have brought repeat business to us. We are looking forward to the holidays, and releasing new flavors in December. The phrase we hear over and over is, ‘These are the best cookies I’ve ever had!'”

Take it from me – a guy who has tried a number of Kate’s cookies – they are not only phenomenal, they are also some of the biggest cookies in the land. These cookies are on a whole other level. Why not see (and taste) for yourself?

Ultimately, it’s a delicious way to support two small businesses, which is what Small Business Saturday is all about.

Manchester Place Baking Co. | (716) 245-5074 | @manchesterplacebakingco

Beauty Hive | 1255 Niagara St., Suite B | Buffalo, NY 14213 | 716-886-0040