The Regeneration of Travel: A Widow Finds Reinvention In Buffalo

Sometimes it takes an outside perspective to better ground us. That is the case with Charlotte Simpson, who, upon becoming a widow, decided that she needed to continue her travels, but this time solo. Simpson’s travel logs are now becoming legendary, partly because of the sheer amount of traveling, and partly because of the documentation process.

With the Instagram handle @TravelingBlackWidow, she has now embarked upon a type of travel that is being referred to as “regenerative travel.” This is the type of travel – also considered responsible travel – that benefits the traveler, as well as (in this case) second, third, and fourth tier destination cities… like Buffalo. And if done right, this type of mindful traveling highlights the cultural roots of a city, while keeping in mind a much more comprehensive belief that we are all connected as a people and as a planet.

Simpson’s recent trip to Buffalo has been cleverly documented in the Washington Post (content by Marriott Bonvoy). What I especially like about this documentation is not only the approach, it’s also her bent on exploring the various ethnic cultures and enterprizes that are finally solidifying, thus creating a more united front – united we stand, divided we fall.

From a trip to the West Side Bazaar to eat at a South Sudanese food stall, to a stopover to the Michigan Street Baptist Church, to a soul searching visit to Broderick Park, Simpson’s whirlwind journey throughout the city is both captivating and invigorating. Ultimately, her goal is for others to follow in her footsteps, whether that entails an eye-opening visit to Buffalo, or simply walking out one’s front door in search of newfound inspiration.