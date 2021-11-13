Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“The Lessons in Glass” – A Tour & Meditation

Blessed Sacrament Church – the only Catholic Church in the Elmwood Village – will be hosting a free tour of the church’s 32 stained-glass windows on Sunday, November 14, from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the church’s prized possessions. Aside from learning about the stunning glasswork, mainly representative of the Austrian style, there will also be information shared pertaining to the 134 year-old history of the church. The tour will be led by church member Michael Pitek.

After the tour, which will also spotlight contemporary stained-glass and windows created in the style of Tiffany, attendees can elect to conduct a personal meditation on the windows’ scriptural context.

For those so inclined, there will be opportunities to partake in religious activities, as follows:

From 1:00-5:00 pm, the church will offer Eucharistic Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament concluded with Benediction at 5:00 pm. The faithful are asked to sign up for visitation/prayer times between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

To register contact Michael Pitek – Email: Michael@thepitekgroup.com or call: 716-480-8313.

Blessed Sacrament Church 1029 Delaware Avenue Buffalo NY 14209

Copies of Lessons in Glass, the 125th anniversary commemorative edition book featuring the stained-glass windows, will be available for purchase.

This educational program and religious service is offered by the Parish as a part of the Church on Fire: Stay With Us! series of lectures, concerts, educational programs, religious services, social events, and service projects. These 10 months of programming represent the Parish opening their doors to all: long-time parishioners, new parishioners, curious non-parishioners, and community friends and neighbors. The programs are meant to appeal to a wide variety of ages, genders, ethnicities, and spiritualities. 

Photography by Alan C. Walczak and Veronica Walczak

