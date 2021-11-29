The Gift of Cool #5 | ICE Ball Pro

Well, we couldn’t have “The Gift of Cool” holiday gift series without featuring one of “The Coolest Games On Earth.” Yup, it’s ICE Home Arcade Game’s souped-up version of skeeball. And best of all? This full size arcade game – a ten foot arcade roller – is made right here in Buffalo by ICE, the creators of Super Chexx Pro Bubble Hockey.

This legit ICE Ball Pro has become one of the company’s best sellers. It’s reminiscent of the game that so many of us grew up with, yet it’s technologically superior in so many ways. There are six different game modes, ranging from cricket style play to street racer mode.

ICE Ball Pro is easy to assemble, with eight main pieces. I spoke to Josh Krouse at ICE, who told me that the game is easier to assemble than a piece of IKEA furniture. He also pointed out that it’s made by hand, which means that it’s super durable. In fact, the game has become so popular that there is a waiting list. At this time, an order that is placed today will see delivery in February. Josh reassured me that ICE does offer gift cards, as well a link to financing on its website. Delivery is free.

If you’re looking for a game that will make a statement – a game that will be played by everyone in the family – ICE Ball Pro is a sure bet. It’s also customizable, with a number of standard graphics packages (including the Buffalo skyline), or simply by select color options. You can even supply your own graphics, to make that special someone on your gift list go absolutely bonkers.

Price: $4,995

To learn more, visit homearcadegames.com/products/ice-ball-pro, or check out this Buffalo Rising article.

