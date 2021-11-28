The Gift of Cool #4 | Moriarty Meats Butcher Shop and Café Bar

If you’re not familiar with Moriarty Meats (tailored whole animal butchery), click here. Since we last posted that article/video, owners Tom and Caitlin Moriarty have been undergoing a series of growth spurts that have elevated their business to prodigious levels.

I ate lunch at Moriarty’s Café (& beer and wine bar) last week (new location at 1652 Elmwood Avenue), and couldn’t believe the energy pulsing throughout the place. On one side of the building was the butchery component of the business, which was bustling with activity. And on the other side, the café/bar was in full swing. It appears as if the Moriartys have a big hit on their hands, with this bistro-meets-market concept.

As I ate my lunch, I couldn’t help but think that there must be a “cool” gift component for my series. My hunch turned out to be correct, as I soon discovered that they are selling charcuterie kits throughout the holidays.

An example of a small charcuterie kit is as follows:

Valencia almonds, sardines, pork rillettes, pickled vegetables, palm leaf bowls, and a blank card

For those who are not digging the kits (available again in December), and would rather stick with a safer (and broader) bet, Moriarty offers gift cards (plastic cards and e-card options). While I’m not a big “gift card person,” I would make an exception with a place like Moriarty.

After all, there are so many options to choose from, whether it’s a delicious lunch in an atmospheric café setting, butchery workshops, a trip to the meat counter, Build a Boeuf (their take on a ‘build your own’ beef on weck), or maybe even an order of fresh Logan’s Bagels (when they are in stock). Not to mention sipping on a beer or a wine as you wait for your order to be prepared… an added bonus!

Of course, the Moriarty experience is mostly for the meat lovers on your holiday list, who will love to try out items that include the Gochu Fire burgers, smoked half chickens, short rib burgers, lamburgers, ground beef and chicken, tripe, liver, carpaccio, head cheese, shrimp, assorted fish, chicken cutlets, steaks, beef cuts, lardon, porchetta, sausages, Sunday Sauce (beef bolognese), prepared sides…

Not only is Moriarty Meats a tailored whole animal butchery, it also sources its products from local farmers, which means that it’s a more ethical and sustainable market. In addition, they get a gold star for using stainless steel cutlery, wicker bread baskets, and paper deli sheets (no plastic or polystyrene). I still can’t believe the number of the places around town that simply don’t try to make a difference. Not only does it make for a nicer presentation, it’s also nice to know that we’re not overly polluting as we eat our meals.

And for the vegans and vegetarians out there, don’t worry – I have a Gift of Cool idea coming up for you too. It’s good to have a sensible balance after all.

Moriarty Meats | 1650 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY |(716) 239-8465 | Parking available next door at Carriage Trade | Facebook