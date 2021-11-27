The Gift of Cool #3 | 1960 Serro Scotty Sportsman Camper

During the 2021 holiday season, I’m setting out to find the coolest gifts in the land (Buffalo land, that is).

Retro and vintage furniture and clothing is making a comeback in Buffalo. It always does.

Today, a friend of mine and I toured some of the newer throwback emporiums around town, some of which I will be detailing in days to come.

While my goal for The Gift of Cool 2021 holiday gift guide is to find gift items that are not limited in number, I am going to make a few exceptions. After all, when it comes to sourcing cool furniture and home accessories, vintage is where it’s at. And when it comes to vintage finds, we’re pretty much pigeonholed to looking at original one-offs.

In all of my yesteryear searches, I ended up zeroing in on one item in particular that oozes cool. It’s a circa 1960 Serro Scotty Sportsman Camper, in beyond-fabulous condition. Not only is the camper in mint condition, it has also been decorated and accessorized in period decor.

I conducted a Google image search for Serro Scotty campers, and not only did I find a wealth of information, I also came across plenty of images of various models, years, aesthetics, and conditions. Most of the campers that I came across were pretty neat, but none of them compared to this beauty, which is located at Funky Town Vintage on Wherle Drive.

I originally found this camper last year upon discovering the kitsch glory that is Funky Town. At the time I thought that it would make a great little Airbnb, or an entertaining backyard getaway. While not exactly cheap at the asking price of $9500, it seems like a just price, especially when considering the amount of interior remodeling that has been lovingly performed.

Is it outrageous? Yes. Is it unusual? Yes. Is it kitschy? Yes. Is it cool? Well, if it’s being featured in this gift guide, then we’ve answered our own question.

Funky Town Vintage | 1165 Wehrle Drive | Williamsville, NY 14221 | (716) 780-2639 | Facebook

